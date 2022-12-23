Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Festivus

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: Alabama 89, North Florida 25

Did you Notice?

  • Collin Sexton scored 18 points for the Utah Jazz against the Washington Wizards in his return from his hamstring injury. 
  • Quinnen Williams also returned from injury for the New York Jets. In the loss to the Jaguars, he had a sack and forced fumble. 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes was striken with an appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.

December 23, 1991: Trevor Releford was born in Kansas City, Mo.

December 24, 2014: Blake Sims appeared on the cover of ESPN the Magazine. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This...

