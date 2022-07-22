Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 22, 2022

Today is... National Mango Day

Please check out our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

43 days

Did You Notice?

Alabama rowing's Darcy Jennings was named 2022 Big 12 Spring Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year (there is no SEC in rowing, so Alabama competes in the Big 12 in this sport.

While Bryce Young won the ESPY for best male college athlete, former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won an ESPY for Best Athlete, Men’s Golf.

Less than a year after beating Alabama to secure his first national title, Kirby Smart became the highest paid coach in college football.

July 22, 1922: Alabama’s first All-American in 1915, Bully Van de Graaf, was hired as an assistant football coach by Xen Scott. He also served as an ROTC instructor. —Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It doesn't stand anywhere. It stands like it stands. We have two guys that are competing for the quarterback position. We're going to continue to manage those guys through fall camp. Neither guy has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in both of their abilities. It will be interesting to see who plays better in the game, because we feel like both guys have done a really good job and both guys are talented enough to be very, very successful quarterbacks for our team.” — Saban on the quarterback competition between AJ McCarron and Phillip Sims on this day in 2011.

We’ll leave you with this …