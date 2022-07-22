Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Mango Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

43 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama rowing's Darcy Jennings was named 2022 Big 12 Spring Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year (there is no SEC in rowing, so Alabama competes in the Big 12 in this sport. 
  • Less than a year after beating Alabama to secure his first national title, Kirby Smart became the highest paid coach in college football. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 22, 1922: Alabama’s first All-American in 1915, Bully Van de Graaf, was hired as an assistant football coach by Xen Scott. He also served as an ROTC instructor. —Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It doesn't stand anywhere. It stands like it stands. We have two guys that are competing for the quarterback position. We're going to continue to manage those guys through fall camp. Neither guy has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in both of their abilities. It will be interesting to see who plays better in the game, because we feel like both guys have done a really good job and both guys are talented enough to be very, very successful quarterbacks for our team.” — Saban on the quarterback competition between AJ McCarron and Phillip Sims on this day in 2011.

We’ll leave you with this …

Jun 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard (8) catches the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: O.J. Howard Adds Depth to Elite Bills Offense

By Hunter De Siver9 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Media Days Have Officially Become Boring

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
All Things Bama

Fisher Downplays Feud with Saban: 'I have great respect for Nick’

By Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
AJ McCarron, against Ole Miss, 2013
Bama/NFL

Report: AJ McCarron to work out for Browns

By Hunter De Siver12 hours ago
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) chucks Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) in pass coverage during Alabama's game with Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Radio Host Snubs Alabama, Twice, on ESPN's First Take

By Edwin Stanton12 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) after their win during the SEC championship game after the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson, Bryce Young's Impact Felt Beyond the Field

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: The Haves and the Have Nots
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Haves and the Have Nots

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
Nick Saban at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas20 hours ago