Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 29, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Chicken Wing Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

36 days

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • Incoming Alabama softball transfer utility Lauren Esman introduced herself to Crimson Tide fans:
  • Derrick Henry spoke at training camp with the Tennessee Titans:
  • And Memphis basketball announced their non-conference schedule, with a road trip to Coleman Coliseum to face Alabama set for Dec. 13:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 29, 1963: Otto Graham, coach of the College All-Stars who were preparing for a showdown with the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, was effusive in his praises of Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. "If I had 11 guys like Lee Roy Jordan, I'd beat Green Bay. I mean it. His attitude, determination and desire are unreal." The Packers, quarterbacked by Bart Starr, were 16-point favorites, but lost 20-17 in the College All-Star Football Classic.

July 29, 1981: CBS Sports and ABC Sports agreed to pay $264 million over four years for the television rights to NCAA regular—season games beginning in 1982. Teams were expected to receive approximately $1 million for an appearance on a nationally-televised football game in 1982, and about $1.2 million by 1985.

July 29, 2009: Nick Saban in his trademark straw Crimson Tide hat appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s SEC Preview. The headline: “Alabama Rising: Nick Saban has the Tide in the title hunt.”

Nick Saban, Sports Illustrated SEC Preview, Alabama Rising, July 29, 2009

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'll put you through hell, but at the end of it all we'll be champions.” –Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

In This Article (2)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draf
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Jameson Williams Make the Lions Roar?

By Hunter De Siver8 hours ago
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Bama/NFL

Jaylen Waddle Stars in First Two Days of Training Camp

By Hunter De Siver9 hours ago
he College Football Playoff National Championship trophy on display during a 2023 CFP National Championship Kickoff press conference at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: The Pros May Finally Outweigh the Cons of a 16-Team College Football Playoff

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Linemen

By Blake Byler16 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Clowning Around
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Clowning Around

By Christopher Walsh17 hours ago
Chris Samuels
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Christopher WalshJul 28, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Jerry Jeudy and Patrick Surtain II
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Jerry Jeudy and Patrick Surtain II make it to the Pro Bowl?

By Hunter De SiverJul 27, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones talks with media at Advent Health Training Complex.
Bama/NFL

Julio Jones Calls Joining Bucs, Tom Brady: 'Opportunity To Be Part Of Something Special'

By Christopher WalshJul 27, 2022 4:05 PM EDT