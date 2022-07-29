Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 29, 2022

Today is ... National Chicken Wing Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

36 days

Did You Notice?

Incoming Alabama softball transfer utility Lauren Esman introduced herself to Crimson Tide fans:

Derrick Henry spoke at training camp with the Tennessee Titans:

And Memphis basketball announced their non-conference schedule, with a road trip to Coleman Coliseum to face Alabama set for Dec. 13:

July 29, 1963: Otto Graham, coach of the College All-Stars who were preparing for a showdown with the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, was effusive in his praises of Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. "If I had 11 guys like Lee Roy Jordan, I'd beat Green Bay. I mean it. His attitude, determination and desire are unreal." The Packers, quarterbacked by Bart Starr, were 16-point favorites, but lost 20-17 in the College All-Star Football Classic.

July 29, 1981: CBS Sports and ABC Sports agreed to pay $264 million over four years for the television rights to NCAA regular—season games beginning in 1982. Teams were expected to receive approximately $1 million for an appearance on a nationally-televised football game in 1982, and about $1.2 million by 1985.

July 29, 2009: Nick Saban in his trademark straw Crimson Tide hat appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s SEC Preview. The headline: “Alabama Rising: Nick Saban has the Tide in the title hunt.”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'll put you through hell, but at the end of it all we'll be champions.” –Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

