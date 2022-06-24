Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, June 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

71 days

Did you notice?

Alabama golfer Emilie Øverås reached the Round of 32 at The British Amateur Championship

June 24, 1927: Former Minnesota football star and current Tulane coach Clark Shaughnessy said in a talk in New York that Southern football has grown dramatically in the last few years and much of the credit has to go to Alabama coach Wallace Wade. When asked if Wade just had better facilities and players than the other schools in the South, Shaughnessy said, "No, there isn't one doubt the chief reason for Alabama's showing is Wallace Wade. He knows the game. He is a splendid leader and a remarkable coach."

June 24, 2019: The oldest living Crimson Tide football letterman, Don Salls, turned 100.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I was cutting out, off the tackle, and I cut left instead of cutting right. [Coach Frank Thomas] hollered, ‘Salls! That may be the way they do it in New York, but you’re in Tuscaloosa now!’ I was tickled to death to know that he knew my name and knew where I was from. I just grinned all over and went back to the scrimmage and kept on going. That’s the only thing Coach Thomas ever said to me.” — Don Salls on his favorite Crimson Tide memory besides winning the national championship

