Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 21, 2022

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: Competing in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga.

Baseball: vs. Mississippi State; Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 1 Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1

After becoming the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Alabama soccer team clinched the SEC West by beating Mississippi State, 4-1, in Starkville on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide scored three second half goals to pull away from the Bulldogs including one by Riley Mattingly Parker giving her twelve for the year.

Did you notice?

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are set to return from injury this weekend to quarterback their respective teams.

Former Crimson Tide golfer Trey Mullinax is tied for the lead after the first round of the CJ Cup in Ridgeland, South Carolina

October 21, 1989: “In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama outlasted Tennessee 47-30 at legendary Legion Field in Birmingham. A CBS audience and overflow crowd watched Gary Hollingsworth complete 32 of 48 for 378 yards and Siran Stacy accumulate 317 all-purpose yards for the Crimson Tide." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’ve seen a lot of great college offensive linemen. The greatest was John Hannah.” – Bob Bell

We'll leave you with this...

