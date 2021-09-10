Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Men's Golf: Maui Jim Invitational Scottsdale, Ariz.

Volleyball: at Texas State, Bobcat Invitational San Marcos, Texas 11 a.m. CT, Live Stats

Soccer: No. 6 TCU 2, Alabama 1 OT

Nick Saban was an assistant coach at Michigan State in the 80s and then the Spartans head coach from 1995-1999. Thursday during his weekly radio show, Saban shared a story from his time as an assistant at another Big Ten school. At what other Big Ten school besides Michigan State was Saban an assistant coach?

September 10, 1971: Alabama caught Southern California by surprise when it unveiled the wishbone offense at Los Angeles Coliseum and pulled off a 17-10 victory over the Trojans. Quarterback Terry Davis and running back Johnny Musso led the Crimson Tide, which was welcomed home by thousands jubilant fans. The game was viewed as the catalyst for Alabama's return to football's elite and gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant career win No. 200. – Bryant Museum

September 10, 2005: Alabama wide receiver Tyrone Prothro made his remarkable catch in which he pinned the ball on the back of a Southern Miss defender.

September 10, 2011: Nick Saban handed Joe Paterno the last loss of his career. Alabama visited Beaver Stadium and won 27-11.

“Be good, or be gone.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

