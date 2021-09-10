September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 10, 2021

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:
Publish date:
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National TV Dinners Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: Maui Jim Invitational Scottsdale, Ariz. 

Volleyball: at Texas State, Bobcat Invitational San Marcos, Texas 11 a.m. CT,  Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 6 TCU 2, Alabama 1 OT

Did You Notice?

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Nick Saban was an assistant coach at Michigan State in the 80s and then the Spartans head coach from 1995-1999. Thursday during his weekly radio show, Saban shared a story from his time as an assistant at another Big Ten school. At what other Big Ten school besides Michigan State was Saban an assistant coach?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 10, 1971: Alabama caught Southern California by surprise when it unveiled the wishbone offense at Los Angeles Coliseum and pulled off a 17-10 victory over the Trojans. Quarterback Terry Davis and running back Johnny Musso led the Crimson Tide, which was welcomed home by thousands jubilant fans. The game was viewed as the catalyst for Alabama's return to football's elite and gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant career win No. 200. – Bryant Museum

September 10, 2005: Alabama wide receiver Tyrone Prothro made his remarkable catch in which he pinned the ball on the back of a Southern Miss defender.

Tyrone Protho's miracle catch against Southern Miss in 2005

September 10, 2011: Nick Saban handed Joe Paterno the last loss of his career. Alabama visited Beaver Stadium and won 27-11.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Be good, or be gone.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Nick Saban game program, 2017 home opener, Sept. 10, 2016
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 10, 2021

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Says Alabama Has to "Respect Winning" Ahead of Mercer Matchup

090921_WSO_KnoxFe_TCU_EP9437
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Falls to No. 6 TCU in Sudden-Death Overtime, 2-1

Generic football graphic
ASWA

Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 4

justice finkley
Recruiting

In-State 2022 DE Justice Finkley Announces College Decision

Jonathan Allen
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: O Captain! My Captain! the Call for Many former Alabama Players

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Mac vs Tua

Alabama logo at Coleman Coliseum
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball Schedule Finalized with SEC Opponents and Dates