Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 30th, 2022

National Chewing Gum Day

Crimson Tide Schedule

Cross Country: Competing in the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 5 Alabama 2, Georgia 1

The Alabama soccer team extended its winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. Riley Tanner scored the first goal on a laser from outside the box and the second came on a header from Ashlynn Serepca for her fourth goal of a year.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field with head and neck injuries Thursday night after being hit hard and sacked. The Miami Dolphins reported on Twitter that he was conscious and has movement in all his extremities.

The Alabama women's basketball team released its SEC television schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

September 30, 2017: Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 1 Alabama demolished Ole Miss 66-3. It was Alabama’s highest-scoring performance in 11 seasons under Nick Saban, and the most points scored by the Crimson Tide since 1979.

September 30, 1961: Looking a little deflated after a season-opening 32-6 win at Georgia Alabama used its defensive might to shut down Tulane 9-0 at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. A 22-yard pass from Pat Trammell to Tommy Brooker accounted for Alabama’s touchdown that was set up by a fumble recovery by Jimmy Wilson on the Greenie 44-yard line. Although Tim Davis missed the extra point, his 24-yard field goal in the third quarter secured the Crimson Tide’s second win of the young season.

September 30, 1998: Landon Dickerson was born in Hickory, N.C.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If I could reach my students like that, I'd teach for nothing.” - An Alabama professor after seeing a pre-game talk by Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Alabama alum Davis Riley is co-leading the Sanderson Farms Championship after Round 1.