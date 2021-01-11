All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going with Alabama athletics
Today is ... National Milk Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 80, Vanderbilt 56

Crimson Tide schedule 

Football: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 3 Ohio State, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in a 114-89 victory over the New York Knicks.
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and his historic season came to a close in the wild card round of the playoffs yesterday. He was bottled up by the Baltimore Ravens for only 40 yards on 18 carries in the 20-13 loss.
  • Meanwhile, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey finished with five tackles and one pass defended. He chats about the win here:
  • There is speculation that Tua Tagovailoa could be traded to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 11, 1990: DeQuan Menzie was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 11, 1990: Gene Stallings was introduced as the new football coach at Alabama before a packed audience of media, former players and well-wishers. Former stars Bart Starr and Lee Roy Jordan participated in the press conference and urged all Crimson Tide fans to rally behind Stallings and the Alabama program.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 11: “It was tough. It really was. I made the decision to do it because the score was [tied] and we were tired on defense and weren't doing a great job of getting them stopped and felt like if we didn't do something or take a chance to change the momentum of the game that we wouldn't have a chance to win.” – Nick Saban on his decision to call for an on-side kick against Clemson during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

We'll leave you with this ...

January 11, 1993: Alabama blasts Miami, Derrick Lassic (
