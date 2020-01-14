Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 14, 2020

Today is … National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

• LSU blew out Clemson to win the national championship, prompting a lot of thoughts like this one:

• Joe Burrow finished with a passer-efficiency rating of 204.7, breaking Tua Tagovailoa's single-season NCAA record of 199.4 set in 2018. Ja’Marr Chase also broke O.J. Howard’s record of 208 receiving yards in a CFP National Championship Game.

• The early odds for the next national championship have Alabama opening at 6/1, per SuperBookUSA. Clemson is the favorite at 9/4, followed by Ohio State at 3/1, with both Georgia and LSU at 8/1.

• Numerous New York media outlets reported that Ole Miss defensive line coach Freddie Roach will have the same position with New York Giants. Former Alabama special-teams assistant Joe Judge (2009-11) is the new head coach of the Giants.

• Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts signed with agent Nicole Lynn, who also represents former Crimson Tide teammates Quinnen Williams and Jedrick Wills Jr.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear." — Joe Namath

