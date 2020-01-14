Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 14, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• LSU blew out Clemson to win the national championship, prompting a lot of thoughts like this one:

• Joe Burrow finished with a passer-efficiency rating of 204.7, breaking Tua Tagovailoa's single-season NCAA record of 199.4 set in 2018. Ja’Marr Chase also broke O.J. Howard’s record of 208 receiving yards in a CFP National Championship Game.

• The early odds for the next national championship have Alabama opening at 6/1, per SuperBookUSA. Clemson is the favorite at 9/4, followed by Ohio State at 3/1, with both Georgia and LSU at 8/1.

• Numerous New York media outlets reported that Ole Miss defensive line coach Freddie Roach will have the same position with New York Giants. Former Alabama special-teams assistant Joe Judge (2009-11) is the new head coach of the Giants.

• Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts signed with agent Nicole Lynn, who also represents former Crimson Tide teammates Quinnen Williams and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

235 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear."  Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …

