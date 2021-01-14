Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 14, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

In case you missed it: Alabama, Bill O’Brien Finalizing Deal to Become Offensive Coordinator

Women's basketball: Alabama at No. 14 Mississippi State, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Former Alabama basketball standout Kira Lewis Jr. had a career-best 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting against the Los Angeles Clippers in only 16 minutes of action. He also added two rebounds and one block.

Wade LeBlanc looking to get another shot with an MLB team after fracturing elbow:

Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was re-signed to the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

The SEC's baseball schedule won't see any special changes due to the pandemic:

Congrats to Trevor Releford and his wife Rachel on their newborn!

Wonderful perspective on the 2020 season from Alabama's director of sports science Dr. Matt Rhea:

January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.

Jan. 14: "His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear." -- Joe Namath

