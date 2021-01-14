All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 14, 2021

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide schedule

Women's basketball: Alabama at No. 14 Mississippi State, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats 

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama basketball standout Kira Lewis Jr. had a career-best 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting against the Los Angeles Clippers in only 16 minutes of action. He also added two rebounds and one block.
  • Wade LeBlanc looking to get another shot with an MLB team after fracturing elbow:
  • Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was re-signed to the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
  • The SEC's baseball schedule won't see any special changes due to the pandemic:
  • Congrats to Trevor Releford and his wife Rachel on their newborn!
  • Wonderful perspective on the 2020 season from Alabama's director of sports science Dr. Matt Rhea:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 14: "His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear." -- Joe Namath

We'll leave you with this ...

