Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 14, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... National Dress Up Your Pet Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Alabama, Bill O’Brien Finalizing Deal to Become Offensive Coordinator
Crimson Tide schedule
Women's basketball: Alabama at No. 14 Mississippi State, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama basketball standout Kira Lewis Jr. had a career-best 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting against the Los Angeles Clippers in only 16 minutes of action. He also added two rebounds and one block.
- Wade LeBlanc looking to get another shot with an MLB team after fracturing elbow:
- Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was re-signed to the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
- The SEC's baseball schedule won't see any special changes due to the pandemic:
- Congrats to Trevor Releford and his wife Rachel on their newborn!
- Wonderful perspective on the 2020 season from Alabama's director of sports science Dr. Matt Rhea:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Jan. 14: "His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear." -- Joe Namath