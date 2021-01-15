Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Today is ... National Bagel Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Five Finish in Double Figures to Lead Alabama Women’s Basketball Past No. 14 Mississippi State

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 86, No. 14 Mississippi State 78

Crimson Tide schedule

Track and field: at Vanderbilt Commodore Invitational, All Day

Gymnastics: Alabama at Missouri, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Alabama's swimming and diving meet against Auburn, which was scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Tigers program.

Sports Illustrated has released a commemorative edition of the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship. It can be bought here: https://sportsillustrated.emags.com/college_football_championship

Speaking of the national championship, Alabama set the 48-hour post-national championship clinch record for NCAA merchandise sales across all sports, eclipsing the record set by LSU last year. The Crimson Tide’s sales are up 75% compared to the same 48-hour period after their 2018 national title. Notably, 90% of all sales immediately after the game came from mobile devices, setting a new Fanatics record across all sports for post-clinch championship sales from mobile devices. The national champions schedule t-shirt was the top seller.

Former Alabama linebacker Demeco Ryans is being promoted on the San Fransisco 49ers' staff to defensive coordinator.

Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff is a finalist for the head coaching job at Marshall.

Former Crimson Tide football standout Martin Houston announced he was running for mayor of Tuscaloosa.

JaMychal Green poured in 15 points and nine rebounds in a 114-104 win over the Golden State Nuggets.

Deonte Brown has signed with an agent:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.

January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 15: “Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this ...