Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... National Bagel Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 86, No. 14 Mississippi State 78

Crimson Tide schedule 

  • Track and field: at Vanderbilt Commodore Invitational, All Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama's swimming and diving meet against Auburn, which was scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Tigers program.
  • Sports Illustrated has released a commemorative edition of the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship. It can be bought here: https://sportsillustrated.emags.com/college_football_championship
DeVonta Smith SI national championship commemorative issue cover
  • Speaking of the national championship, Alabama set the 48-hour post-national championship clinch record for NCAA merchandise sales across all sports, eclipsing the record set by LSU last year. The Crimson Tide’s sales are up 75% compared to the same 48-hour period after their 2018 national title. Notably, 90% of all sales immediately after the game came from mobile devices, setting a new Fanatics record across all sports for post-clinch championship sales from mobile devices. The national champions schedule t-shirt was the top seller.
  • Former Alabama linebacker Demeco Ryans is being promoted on the San Fransisco 49ers' staff to defensive coordinator.
  • Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff is a finalist for the head coaching job at Marshall.
  • Former Crimson Tide football standout Martin Houston announced he was running for mayor of Tuscaloosa.
  • JaMychal Green poured in 15 points and nine rebounds in a 114-104 win over the Golden State Nuggets.
  • Deonte Brown has signed with an agent:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.

January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 15: “Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this ...

