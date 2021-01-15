Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 15, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... National Bagel Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Five Finish in Double Figures to Lead Alabama Women’s Basketball Past No. 14 Mississippi State
Crimson Tide results
Women's basketball: Alabama 86, No. 14 Mississippi State 78
Crimson Tide schedule
- Track and field: at Vanderbilt Commodore Invitational, All Day
- Gymnastics: Alabama at Missouri, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Alabama's swimming and diving meet against Auburn, which was scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Tigers program.
- Sports Illustrated has released a commemorative edition of the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship. It can be bought here: https://sportsillustrated.emags.com/college_football_championship
- Speaking of the national championship, Alabama set the 48-hour post-national championship clinch record for NCAA merchandise sales across all sports, eclipsing the record set by LSU last year. The Crimson Tide’s sales are up 75% compared to the same 48-hour period after their 2018 national title. Notably, 90% of all sales immediately after the game came from mobile devices, setting a new Fanatics record across all sports for post-clinch championship sales from mobile devices. The national champions schedule t-shirt was the top seller.
- Former Alabama linebacker Demeco Ryans is being promoted on the San Fransisco 49ers' staff to defensive coordinator.
- Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff is a finalist for the head coaching job at Marshall.
- Former Crimson Tide football standout Martin Houston announced he was running for mayor of Tuscaloosa.
- JaMychal Green poured in 15 points and nine rebounds in a 114-104 win over the Golden State Nuggets.
- Deonte Brown has signed with an agent:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.
January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.
January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Jan. 15: “Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr