Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 20, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Cheese Lover's Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 7, Kennesaw State 0
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 7, Alabama A&M 0

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama won the All Girls Division IA national championship at the Universal Cheerleaders Association national tournament on Sunday. UCF won the overall national championship, where the Crimson Tide placed second.
  • On that championship note, both men's and women's basketball teams of Alabama adapted athletics won the Pioneer Classic, one of the premiere national tournaments in wheelchair basketball. The Crimson Tide men defeated the TIRR Hotwheels 70-43, while the Crimson Tide women beat the Arizona Storm 64-14.
  • Alabama women's tennis opened the season 2-0 after taking down both Kennesaw State and Alabama A&M. The Crimson Tide went a perfect 17-for-17, with the final 18th match going unfinished. The strongest performance of the day for the Crimson Tide came from senior Luca Fabian of Hungary, who defeated Alabama A&M junior Nthabiseng Mashengo in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
011920_WTN_FabianLu_Kennesaw_TS0463
Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

229 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 20, 1702: French colonists, led by Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, establish Fort Louis de la Mobile on a bluff twenty-seven miles up the Mobile River from Mobile Bay. The settlement, which became simply known as "Mobile," moved to its permanent site at the mouth of the Mobile River in 1711. It served as the capital of the colony of Louisiana from its founding to 1718.

January 20, 1974: Randy Hall, a junior defensive tackle, was named to the Academic All-American team. A pre-medicine student, Hall was carrying a 3.88 average in the classroom. His teammate, safety David McMakin, was chosen to the second team Academic All-American squad.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” 

— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

