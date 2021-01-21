Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 21, 2020

Today is ... Squirrel Appreciation Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: After Historic Beatdown of LSU, Nate Oats Believes Alabama Basketball Can Get to Another Level

Did you notice?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton went crazy last night against the Brooklyn Nets, dropping 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting with five rebounds and five assists in a 147-135 victory. He also scored 20 straight points for the Cavaliers in overtime and double-overtime.

Sexton also had this unreal block on Kevin Durant:

Landon Dickerson wrote a heartfelt-goodbye message to Crimson Tide fans:

Derrick Henry was named the Pro Football Writers Association Offensive Player of the Year.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 21, 1961: Phil Cutchin was promoted to assistant head coach, filling the spot held during the 1960 season by Jerry Claiborne, who was hired to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.

January 21, 2012: Rain and storms didn’t deter an estimated 32,000 fans from attending the Crimson Tide’s 2011 national championship celebration inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also in the wake of the deadly tornados that hit the state, and devastated parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham on April 27.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan 21: “We went through a lot last year, from the tornado, lost a teammate and lost a teammate’s loved one, it was big for us. We needed to bring it back to Tuscaloosa and bring back some hope to the town.” – Alabama running back Trent Richardson at the national championship celebration for the 2011 Crimson Tide.

We'll leave you with this ...