Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... National Sanctity of Human Life Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide schedule 

  • Gymnastics: No. 18 Auburn at No. 10 Alabama, 7:30 p.m, Live Stats
  • Swimming and diving: Alabama at Georgia Tech, 1:30 p.m

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women's tennis released its spring 2021 schedule: The Crimson Tide opens 2021 with a dual match doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility against in-state rivals UAB and Alabama State. In all, Alabama is slated to play 23 dual matches, including 16 at home. The Tide opens its 2021 slate with 10 straight non-conference opponents, playing them all in Tuscaloosa. Following a 13-match conference schedule, Alabama will play host to the Southeastern Conference tournament April 19-23.
  • Former Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has signed with SportsTrust Advisors as he begins the pre-draft process:
  • A look back on Alabama's dominant win over LSU from a couple of days ago from Crimson Tide Productions:
  • We could too... 
  • Mark Ingram II will be missed in Baltimore:
  • Former Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith is headed to Illinois:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

226 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.

January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 22: “Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this ...

Jeff Rutledge, Street & Smith's cover, 1978
