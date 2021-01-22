Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 22, 2021

Today is ... National Sanctity of Human Life Day

In case you missed it: Alabama Announces Bill O'Brien As Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Crimson Tide schedule

Gymnastics: No. 18 Auburn at No. 10 Alabama, 7:30 p.m, Live Stats

Men's tennis: at ITA Kickoff in Raleigh, N.C., 10 a.m, Watch, Live Stats

Swimming and diving: Alabama at Georgia Tech, 1:30 p.m

Alabama women's tennis released its spring 2021 schedule: The Crimson Tide opens 2021 with a dual match doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility against in-state rivals UAB and Alabama State. In all, Alabama is slated to play 23 dual matches, including 16 at home. The Tide opens its 2021 slate with 10 straight non-conference opponents, playing them all in Tuscaloosa. Following a 13-match conference schedule, Alabama will play host to the Southeastern Conference tournament April 19-23.

Former Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has signed with SportsTrust Advisors as he begins the pre-draft process:

A look back on Alabama's dominant win over LSU from a couple of days ago from Crimson Tide Productions:

Mark Ingram II will be missed in Baltimore:

Former Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith is headed to Illinois:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

226 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.

January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 22: “Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Nick Saban

