Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 23, 2020

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s basketball: Texas A & M at Alabama, 7 p.m., CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 62

• The reimagined Sports Illustrated print magazine was launched on Wednesday with the reveal of the February edition that celebrates the Super Bowl. Nine MVPs of Super Bowls in Miami are on the over, including former Alabama superstar Joe Namath. It's the first of 22 issues in 2020.

• Nick Saban made his annual appearance at the Senior Bowl.

• The soccer team released its spring schedule:

February 28 at UAB – Birmingham, 7 p.m.

March 7 vs. Tennessee – Tuscaloosa, 1 p.m.

March 28 vs. Ole Miss – Tuscaloosa, 3 p.m.

April 3 vs. Samford – Tuscaloosa, 7 p.m.

April 18 vs. Arkansas, at Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.

• Former Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele agreed to a new three-year contract at Auburn that goes through the 2022 season.

• The Baltimore Ravens had Marlon Humphrey to a takeover of their Instagram account at the Pro Bowl.

• The latest with former Crimson Tide golfer Cheyenne Knight:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

226 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 23, 1970: Moments before he was to be inducted in the Alabama Hall of Fame, long-time Crimson Tide coach and administrator Hank Crisp collapsed and died at a reception at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

January 23, 2016: The Crimson Tide celebrated its fourth national title in seven years with another parade. Fans turned out by the thousands even though temperatures were in the low 30s, and brisk winds made it feel even colder.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I’ve never had so much fun playing football in my life. Y’all have been the biggest part of that. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate y’all for coming out. Thank y’all for everything.” – Jake Coker at Alabama national title celebration on this date in 2016

