Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 23, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Pie Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s basketball: Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m., CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 62

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• The reimagined Sports Illustrated print magazine was launched on Wednesday with the reveal of the February edition that celebrates the Super Bowl. Nine MVPs of Super Bowls in Miami are on the over, including former Alabama superstar Joe Namath. It's the first of 22 issues in 2020.

• Nick Saban made his annual appearance at the Senior Bowl.

• The soccer team released its spring schedule:

February 28 at UAB – Birmingham, 7 p.m.

March 7 vs. Tennessee – Tuscaloosa, 1 p.m.

March 28 vs. Ole Miss – Tuscaloosa, 3 p.m.

April 3 vs. Samford – Tuscaloosa, 7 p.m.

April 18 vs. Arkansas, at Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.

• Former Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele agreed to a new three-year contract at Auburn that goes through the 2022 season.

• Still going …

• The Baltimore Ravens had Marlon Humphrey to a takeover of their Instagram account at the Pro Bowl.

• The latest with former Crimson Tide golfer Cheyenne Knight:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

226 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 23, 1970: Moments before he was to be inducted in the Alabama Hall of Fame, long-time Crimson Tide coach and administrator Hank Crisp collapsed and died at a reception at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

January 23, 2016: The Crimson Tide celebrated its fourth national title in seven years with another parade. Fans turned out by the thousands even though temperatures were in the low 30s, and brisk winds made it feel even colder.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I’ve never had so much fun playing football in my life. Y’all have been the biggest part of that. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate y’all for coming out. Thank y’all for everything.” – Jake Coker at Alabama national title celebration on this date in 2016

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas State Basketball Suspends Two Players For Alabama Game

Both juniors James Love and David Sloan will be serving suspensions as a result of the team's brawl with Kansas Tuesday

Joey Blackwell

by

David247

Alabama Basketball Gets What it Needs, a Road win at Vanderbilt, 77-62

The win for Alabama marks the first time since 1986 that the Crimson Tide has won three-straight agains the Commodores

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

Live updates and analysis regarding the Crimson Tide's road trip to Nashville against the Commodores

Joey Blackwell

Two Elite 2021 Prospects Expected To Be at Alabama This Weekend

Five-stars Dylan Brooks and Amarius Mims are set to be in Tuscaloosa over the weekend

Tyler Martin

Crimson Corner: Just exactly how good is this Alabama basketball offense right now?

The Crimson Tide has won eight of its last 11 games, but where does it stack up against the rest of the NCAA?

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Softball has Three Players on Preseason All-SEC Team

The Crimson Tide leads the league with three players on coaches' preseason All-SEC team

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Can't Let the Venue be a Factor at Vanderbilt

Crimson Tide faces struggling Commodores in need of its first SEC road win

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

New Alabama Assistant Freddie Roach Spotted on the Recruiting Trail

Recently hired Freddie Roach already putting in work recruiting the next crop of players

Tyler Martin

Alabama’s Special Teams Have Been Everything from Spectacular to Ugly

With no freshmen specialists expected, there’s no reason why Crimson Tide shouldn’t be better in 2020

Christopher Walsh