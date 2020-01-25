Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 25, 2020

Today is … National Opposite Day

Men's Tennis: Dartmouth 4, Alabama 3

Alabama club hockey's Division 3 team took care of business in stunning fashion against Mississippi State. The final score? 17-0. You read that right. 17-0. 11 of the Frozen Tide's goals were scored in the first period alone. The team will face Mississippi State again Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at its home rink located in Pelham, Ala.

After falling behind early 3-0 to Dartmouth, the Alabama men's tennis team made an attempt at a comeback but fell just short Friday afternoon. Dartmouth won the doubles point by winning both doubles matches, then surged with two singles victories. Senior Zhe Zhou finally put Alabama on the board with a win in singles, followed by junior Jeremy Gschwendtner. The comeback attempt was too little too late, though, and Dartmouth moved on to ultimately win 4-3. The Big Green hand the Crimson Tide its first loss of the season. Alabama now sits at 4-1, while Dartmouth moves to 2-0 on the season.

Alabama baseball held its first practice of the 2020 season Friday afternoon. Head coach Brad Bohannon returns for his third season and the Crimson Tide look to improve on last year's final record of 30-26. Bohannon and his staff have added 13 freshmen to the team this season along with several incoming JUCO transfers, so it'll be interesting to see what the team can accomplish with all of its new young talent. For a full practice overview, click here.

Three-star cornerback recruit Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. made a visit to the Alabama campus on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban visited Rakestraw in his Duncanville, Texas, back on Jan. 20. Rakestraw has announced that he will make his commitment public on National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 25, 1943: Official receipts from the 1943 Orange Bowl, won by Alabama 37-21 over Boston College, showed that 26,166 fans paid $106,700 to view the game. The teams were expected to receive $43,680 each for their appearance. – Bryant Museum

January 25, 1982: Cornelius Wortham was born in Calhoun City, Miss.

January 25, 1987: Andre Smith was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"We were in the first meeting with Coach Bryant and he told us in four years if we believed in his plan and dedicated ourselves to being the best we could be we would be national champions. He was right."

— Billy Neighbors

