Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 27, 2020

  • Alabama men's tennis won its fifth match of the season Sunday afternoon, besting Virgina Tech 4-2. After winning the doubles point and two singles matches, the Crimson Tide dropped the next two matches to the Hokies to bring the score to 3-2 in favor of Alabama. Senior Edson Ortiz clinched the win for the Crimson Tide with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Henrik Korsgaard.
  • Ennis Rakestraw, a three-star cornerback recruit out of Duncanville, Texas, completed his trip to Tuscaloosa Sunday. Rakestraw met with Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and praised Alabama upon his return to Texas. He is currently fielding offers from Alabama, Texas and Missouri.
  • Sunday saw the unexpected and sudden passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Bryant died in a helicopter accident Sunday morning. He left behind a lasting legacy that many have emulated and will continue to emulate for decades to come. Click here to read our full story on Bryant and his connection to Tuscaloosa and Alabama football.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 27, 2011: Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went to become the athletic director at Florida State.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“[Vaughn] Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler,” Coach Frank Thomas said. “On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football.”

We’ll leave you with this … 

