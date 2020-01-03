Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 3, 2020

Today is … National Fruitcake Toss Day (and we don’t mean that as in like tossing your cookies)

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming and diving: Alabama at Tennessee Diving Invitational, all day

Crimson Tide results

Women’s basketball: LSU 70, Alabama 61

Did you notice?

• Louisiana signed former Alabama assistant coach Billy Napier to a two-year contract extension. The 40-year-old coach is inked through 2025.

• Damien Harris on his decision to attend Alabama:

• Justin Thomas was in second place after the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. At -6, he was one stroke behind Joaquin Niemann.

• Collin Sexton had 21 points, but the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to Charlotte 109-106.

• Even though the season’s over, Landon Collins gave three critically-ill kids trips to Disney World.

• A nice note here from Alabama head trainer Jeff Allen:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 3, 1987: University President Joab Thomas and Georgia Tech head coach Bill Curry reached an agreement, making the Yellow Jacket mentor the replacement of Ray Perkins. The official announcement was expected within 24 hours.

January 3, 2007: Nick Saban officially resigned from the Miami Dolphins and flew to Tuscaloosa to become the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He signed an eight-year contract worth a guaranteed $32 million, which at the time was criticized by many for being the richest coaching deal in college football history.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I told the pilots when they dropped me off in Miami that if I didn’t come back to this plane with Nick Saban, they should just go on and take me to Cuba.” – Mal Moore

