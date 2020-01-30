Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 30, 2020

Antonio McDyess was on the cover of Beckett's Future Stars in January 1996.

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Inspire Your Heart with Art Day (We’re not sure who Art is, we have an Uncle Art who is pretty inspiring, but regardless we’re all for it).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s basketball: Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: LSU 90, Alabama 76

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Reggie Ragland trying to help a teammate out … (Sports Illustrated also caught up with him in Miami). 

• ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic did some film work on the latest addition to the Crimson Tide, tight end Carl Tucker:

• Collin Sexton on Kobe Bryant:

• Congrats to the Crimson Tide swimming and diving teams, and soccer:

• Barry Sanders told Mlive that he likes the Lions’ running back combination of Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough. “Man, (Scarbrough) is a solid, tough, downhill runner,” Sanders said. “And he doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty. You know you’re going to have to tackle him. He was the same way at Alabama. I don’t know what the story is (on why he was drafted so late), I would have thought he would have been drafted much higher than that, but running game-wise, you’d think he would figure into that. He’s a different runner than Kerryon, so I would think that could be a really nice combination going forward.”

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

219 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." – Howard Schnellenberger

We’ll leave you with this …

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Mommy2bdle

Alabama Basketball Falls on the Road to LSU, 90-76

In a game revolving around the glass, the Crimson Tide was out rebounded by the Tigers 49-31

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Jumps to No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Rankings for Class of 2020

Alabama on track to secure the nation's No. 1 class ranking

Tyler Martin

by

christinejohn

Breaking: Alabama Lands Grad Transfer Tight End Carl Tucker Jr.

Tucker announced on Wednesday night he would play his final year at Alabama

Tyler Martin

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at No. 22 LSU

Live updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide takes on the No. 22 Tigers in Baton Rouge

Joey Blackwell

Reggie Ragland Could See a Lot of Playing Time in Super Bowl LIV

Linebacker will be Crimson Tide's lone player on the field against the San Francisco 49errs

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Top Targets A Week Before National Signing Day

A look at when Alabama's remaining top targets will commit and an update on their recruitment

Tyler Martin

Crimson Corner: Will Alabama Baseball Return to the SEC Tournament in 2020?

The Crimson Tide hasn't made the tournament since 2016, but will this year be any different?

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Bryce Young Scouts Future Receivers, Possible Teammates

Nation's top quarterback prospect talks about Traeshon Holden and others with SI All-American

Christopher Walsh