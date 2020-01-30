Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 30, 2020

Today is … Inspire Your Heart with Art Day (We’re not sure who Art is, we have an Uncle Art who is pretty inspiring, but regardless we’re all for it).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s basketball: Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: LSU 90, Alabama 76

Did you notice?

• Reggie Ragland trying to help a teammate out … (Sports Illustrated also caught up with him in Miami).

• ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic did some film work on the latest addition to the Crimson Tide, tight end Carl Tucker:

• Collin Sexton on Kobe Bryant:

• Congrats to the Crimson Tide swimming and diving teams, and soccer:

• Barry Sanders told Mlive that he likes the Lions’ running back combination of Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough. “Man, (Scarbrough) is a solid, tough, downhill runner,” Sanders said. “And he doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty. You know you’re going to have to tackle him. He was the same way at Alabama. I don’t know what the story is (on why he was drafted so late), I would have thought he would have been drafted much higher than that, but running game-wise, you’d think he would figure into that. He’s a different runner than Kerryon, so I would think that could be a really nice combination going forward.”

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

219 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." – Howard Schnellenberger

