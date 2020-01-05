Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 5, 2020

Today is … National Screenwriters Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming and diving: Alabama at Tennessee Diving Invitational, all day

• Women’s basketball: South Carolina at Alabama, 5 p.m., CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• Men’s basketball: Florida 104, Alabama 98, 2OT

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Five-star Alabama quarterback signee Bryce Young was named the MVP of the All-American Bowl after leading the West to a 33-20 victory. He was 6-for-9 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

• Derrick Henry celebrated his birthday by running for 182 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries, and also had a 22-yard reception, to lead Tennessee’s 20-13 victory over New England. Linebacker Rashaan Evans also had 10 tackles including three for a loss for the Titans, while Dont’a Hightower topped the Patriots’ defense with nine tackles.

• Speaking of Henry …

• Justin Thomas shot 69 during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, but was disappointed he didn't score better. Nevertheless, at -10 he’s one stroke behind leader Xander Schauffele heading into the final round.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed back the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."

Also, on this date in 1980:

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would." – Lee Ozmint, after intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

We’ll leave you with this … (and welcome back!)