Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 6, 2020

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

• Women’s basketball: South Carolina 93, Alabama 78

Did you notice?

• After bogeying the 18 hole to fall into a tie with Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas won the playoff on the same hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course in Lahaina, Hawaii. It was his 12 Tour win despite being just 26.

• Crimson Tide divers posted nine top-25 finishes at the Tennessee Diving Invitational over the weekend. Sophomore Kevin Li led the men’s squad with a pair of top-10 finishes, while freshman Tanesha Lucoe paced the women’s team with a fifth-place finish. Li posted the top score of the weekend in the men’s 1-meter springboard competition during prelims, tallying 328.80 points over six dives before taking fourth place in finals with 310.10 points. He also took ninth off the 3-meter board with 323.85 points in finals.

• Jalen Hurts has accepted an invitation to play in the all-star game in Mobile on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

• JaMychal Green had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers knocked off New York, 135-132.

• During a conference call with reporters after signing his four-year, $58.4 million contract extension with the Chicago Bears, safety Eddie Jackson went out of his way to thank his former college coach. “I’ve got to thank Coach Saban,” Jackson said per the team website. “He taught us how to deal with adversity, overcoming those obstacles, things and different challenges in your life that you feel like want to set you back and stop you from getting to where you need to be. Just having that mindset installed has always worked; always having that chip on my shoulder and just continue to get better and be the best version of me I can be.”

• Coincidence?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 6, 1962: After Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his first national championship and was named coach of the year, it was reported that university president Dr. Frank Rose would propose that his salary be increased to $18,000 annually. Bryant would also have his contract extended through the 1971 season. Dr. Rose noted, "Coach Bryant is not only a great football strategist, but he insists on scholarship from his athletes. The football team has a higher grade point average than the rest of the male student body."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

