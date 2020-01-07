Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 7, 2020

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral
Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Bobblehead Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Levi Randolph signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Randolph had been playing with the Cavaliers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals this season.

• Shyheim Carter posted this today …

• Henry Ruggs III had an article in The Players’ Tribune. “I will miss Alabama more than I can even say. It really is home. And it’s never easy to leave home.”

• The Southeastern Conference 2020 Class of Women's Legends was announced, and included Crimson Tide gymnast Ashley Miles Greig (2003-06). The class will be honored at the 2020 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, March 4-8 in Greenville, S.C.

• Don’t know about you, but I love seeing things like this:

• The most amazing thing about this photo is that Leigh Steinberg is 70 years old.

• Jedrick Wills Jr. also signed with an agent, the same one as Quinnen Williams.

• … and Anfernee Jennings has his representation set up as well:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

242 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 7, 1971: Former Alabama baseball standout Frank Menechino was born in Staten Island, N.Y.

January 7, 1990: Bill Curry told the Alabama team that he was accepting another opportunity and leaving Tuscaloosa immediately.

January 7, 2010: Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Richardson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama won its first national title since 1992 with a 37-21 victory over Texas in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game early on, and Marcell Dareus picked off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert's shovel pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

January 7, 2019: In the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between Alabama and Clemson, this time in Santa Clara, Calif., the Tigers evened the playoff series and beat the Crimson Tide for the national championship, 44-16. No. 1 Alabama was aiming to win its sixth national title in 10 years.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We back!” – Mark Ingram Jr. after Alabama defeated Texas to win the national championship on this date in 2010.

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Linebacker Joshua McMillon Returning for Sixth Year

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide will have both veteran interior linebackers back for 2020 season

It’s with heavy heart that Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa part ways

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovailoa's press conference was as much an ending as a new beginning for the quarterback

Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III Announces NFL Draft Decision

Christopher Walsh

Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III Announces NFL Draft Decision

DeVonta Smith Announces Return to Alabama

Joey Blackwell

The junior wide receiver let his decision be known on social media Monday

Jerry Jeudy the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Our first Crimson Tide Athlete of the 2020 year is junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for his phenomenal Citrus Bowl performance

Faith, Family and Football: The Tagovailoa Decision

Joey Blackwell

With his decision to enter the NFL Draft announced Monday, Tagovailoa reiterated that faith and family were the deciding factors in his decision

Video: Tua Tagovailoa's Decision

Joey Blackwell

The junior quarterback made his highly-anticipated decision known Monday morning

Stay or Go? Tua Tagovailoa Announces NFL Draft Decision

Christopher Walsh

After weeks of mulling over his options and soliciting advice, Tua Tagovailoa was finally ready to say what's next for him

Xavier McKinney Announces NFL Draft Decision

Joey Blackwell

The junior defensive back let his decision be known on whether or not he’ll return to Alabama in 2020

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 6, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings