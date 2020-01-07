Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 7, 2020

Today is … National Bobblehead Day

Did you notice?

• Levi Randolph signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Randolph had been playing with the Cavaliers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals this season.

• Shyheim Carter posted this today …

• Henry Ruggs III had an article in The Players’ Tribune. “I will miss Alabama more than I can even say. It really is home. And it’s never easy to leave home.”

• The Southeastern Conference 2020 Class of Women's Legends was announced, and included Crimson Tide gymnast Ashley Miles Greig (2003-06). The class will be honored at the 2020 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, March 4-8 in Greenville, S.C.

• Don’t know about you, but I love seeing things like this:

• The most amazing thing about this photo is that Leigh Steinberg is 70 years old.

• Jedrick Wills Jr. also signed with an agent, the same one as Quinnen Williams.

• … and Anfernee Jennings has his representation set up as well:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 7, 1971: Former Alabama baseball standout Frank Menechino was born in Staten Island, N.Y.

January 7, 1990: Bill Curry told the Alabama team that he was accepting another opportunity and leaving Tuscaloosa immediately.

January 7, 2010: Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Richardson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama won its first national title since 1992 with a 37-21 victory over Texas in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game early on, and Marcell Dareus picked off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert's shovel pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

January 7, 2019: In the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between Alabama and Clemson, this time in Santa Clara, Calif., the Tigers evened the playoff series and beat the Crimson Tide for the national championship, 44-16. No. 1 Alabama was aiming to win its sixth national title in 10 years.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We back!” – Mark Ingram Jr. after Alabama defeated Texas to win the national championship on this date in 2010.

