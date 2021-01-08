Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 8, 2021

Today is ... National Bubble Bath Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama's DeVonta Smith Sweeps All Three College Football Player of the Year Awards

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 67, LSU 59

Crimson Tide schedule

Gymnastics: Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Alabama and Mississippi State wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is headed to San Diego State:

Justin Thomas is tied for first place after the first-round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He shot eight-under par on Thursday.

Marcus Peters had nice things to say about his teammate, Marlon Humphrey:

Auburn football hired Mike Bobo and Derek Mason as its offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, respectively.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton missed the first game of his NBA career last night against the Memphis Grizzlies due to an ankle injury. He had started 145 games in a row and had appeared in 155 straight.

Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp was named a preseason First Team All-American by Perfect Game USA:

Amari Cooper had successful ankle surgery:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 8, 1988: Homer Smith, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and former head coach at Pacific and Army, was named the offensive coach for the Crimson Tide.

January 8, 2018: Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback and threw a 41-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith to give Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against Georgia in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tagovailoa took a sack on Alabama's first play of overtime, losing 16 yards.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 8: "I could not believe it. There's lots of highs and lows. Last year we lost on the last play of the game and this year we won on the last play of the game. These kids really responded the right way. We said last year, `Don't waste the feeling.' They sure didn't, the way they played tonight." – Nick Saban after winning his sixth national title after Alabama defeated Georgia and former assistant coach Kirby Smart

