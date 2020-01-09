Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 9, 2020

Today is … National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s basketball: Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 90, Mississippi State 69

• Terry Saban's sister, Tina Lynn Constable White, passed away in West Virginia yesterday. She was 66.

• The Baltimore Ravens placed guard Parker Ehinger on injured and signed former Alabama tackle Andre Smith for the playoffs.

• Our vote for NFL quote of the day:

• Per the Detroit Free-Press, Lions running back Bo Scarbrough has big plans this offseason: Get his college degree

• This is quickly becoming the consensus because he has too much up-side:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

240 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 9, 1934: Bart Starr was born in Montgomery, Ala. (Note the date on the magazine cover)

January 9, 1946: Dennis Homan was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

January 9, 1987: Center Wes Neighbors was the recipient of the 1986 Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the best blocker in the SEC. Neighbors, who started 47 of 48 games during his career, is the son of Billy Neighbors, winner of the award back in 1961.

January 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama blew out top-ranked LSU in the BCS Championship Game, 21-0. Not only did the Crimson Tide avenge a 9-6 overtime loss in the Game of the Century, but it beat its SEC rival in its back yard of New Orleans. After Alabama made five field goals, Trent Richardson scored the only touchdown in either game, on a 34-yard carry. LSU didn't cross midfield until there were 8 minutes left in the game and the Tigers finished with just 92 yards and five first downs.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"They are unbelievable. That defense is as good as any defense I've ever seen. They rush the passer, they have awesome linebackers and they're great in coverage. They really don't have any weaknesses. They have to be as good as any defense ever.” – Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones about the 2011 Crimson Tide defense

