Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 9, 2021

Crimson Tide results

Men's tennis: Tennessee 13 wins, Alabama 8 wins

The Alabama men’s tennis team won eight matches on day one of the Bama Spring Shootout being held in the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility this weekend, winning four doubles and four singles matches.

Rudi Christiansen, who joined Alabama for the spring semester, picked up a singles and doubles win in his first tourney wearing the crimson and white. Gabriel Diaz Freire, Avi Shugar and Jeremy Gschwendtner also earned singles victories on Friday.

The doubles tandems of Patrick Kaukovalta and Riccardo Roberto, Edson Ortiz and Marcelo Sepulveda Garza, Diaz Freire and Zhe Zhou along with Christiansen and Sam Fischer all opened the tournament with wins.

SINGLES

Jeremy Gschwendtner (UA) def. Evin McDonald (UT) 6-3, 7-6(7)

Gabriel Diaz Freire (UA) def. Chih Chi Huang (UT) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Rudi Christiansen (UA) def. Payton Holden (UT) 7-6(5), 6-3

Avi Shugar (UA) def. Eshan Talluri (UT) 6-2, 7-6(1)

Siem Woldeab (UT) def. Patrick Kaukovalta (UA) 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3)

Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Riccardo Roberto (UA) 6-4, 6-2

Jacob Bullard (UT) def. Vincent Rettke (UA) 7-5, 6-2

Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. Edson Ortiz (UA) 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(5)

Micah Braswell (UT) def. Zhe Zhou (UA) 6-4, 7-6(1)

Nevin Arimilli (UT) def. Marcelo Sepulveda Garza (UA) 2-6, 6-4, 7-5

Leighton Allen (UT) def. Sam Fischer (UA) 6-1, 6-3

DOUBLES

Kaukovalta/Roberto (UA) def. Holden/Huang (UT) 6-4

Ortiz/Sepulveda-Garza (UA) def. Harper/Huang (UT) 7-5

Diaz Freire/Zhou (UA) def. Braswell/Bullard (UT) 6-2

Christiansen/Fischer (UA) def. Allen/McDonald (UT) 6-4

Spizzirri/Woldeab (UT) def. Ortiz/Sepulveda-Garza (UA) 6-2

Braswell/Harper (UT) def. Diaz Freire/Zhou (UA) 7-6(8)

Bullard/McDonald (UT) def. Gschwendtner/Rettke (UA) 7-6(5)

Arimilli/Talluri (UT) def. Christiansen/Fischer (UA) 6-4

Spizzirri/Woldeab (UT) def. Kaukovalta/Roberto (UA) 6-4

Holden/Talluri (UT) def. Gschwendtner/Rettke (UA) 6-1

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's basketball: Alabama at Auburn, 11 a.m (CT), ESPN2, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

The Crimson Tide released its 2021 Track & Field Indoor schedule:

Alabama 2021 Track & Field Indoor Schedule

Jan. 15-16 – Vanderbilt Commodore Invitational – Nashville, Tenn.

Jan. 23 – Carolina Challenge – Columbia, S.C.

Jan. 30 – Bob Pollock Invitational – Clemson, S.C.

Feb. 5-6 – South Carolina Invitational – Columbia, S.C.

Feb. 12-13 – Tyson Invitational – Fayetteville, Ark.

Feb. 25-27 – SEC Indoor Championships – Fayetteville, Ark.

March 11-13 – NCAA Indoor Championships – Fayetteville, Ark.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to the Associated Press's All-Pro First Team. Atlanta Falcons wide out Calvin Ridley and Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly were second-team honorees.

JaMychal Green has been on fire from beyond-the-arc for the Denver Nuggets:

Check out this story on Mac Jones' and his high school coach from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 9, 1934: Bart Starr was born in Montgomery, Ala.

January 9, 1946: Dennis Homan was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

January 9, 1987: Center Wes Neighbors was the recipient of the 1986 Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the best blocker in the SEC. Neighbors, who started 47 of 48 games during his career, is the son of Billy Neighbors, winner of the award back in 1961.

January 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama blew out top-ranked LSU in the BCS Championship Game, 21-0. Not only did the Crimson Tide avenge a 9-6 overtime loss in the Game of the Century, but it beat its SEC rival in its back yard of New Orleans. After Alabama made five field goals, Trent Richardson scored the only touchdown in either game, on a 34-yard carry. LSU didn't cross midfield until there were 8 minutes left in the game and the Tigers finished with just 92 yards and five first downs.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 9: "They are unbelievable. That defense is as good as any defense I've ever seen. They rush the passer, they have awesome linebackers and they're great in coverage. They really don't have any weaknesses. They have to be as good as any defense ever.” – Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones about the 2011 Crimson Tide defense

