Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 11, 2020

Gymnastics: Alabama 196.025, Auburn 196.625

Alabama track and field finished the UAB Blazer Invitational with a total of seven event victories.

Alabama men's tennis won six of its eight doubles matches to start off Day One in the Alabama Spring Shootout:

Alabama rowing is hosting its inaugural Junior Day on Monday, Feb. 17 and is open to all high school juniors. The event is intended to give rising seniors an opportunity to learn more about the life and rigors of training involved in being a Division I rower at the University of Alabama.

The family of former Alabama and Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr is commissioning Steve Skipper to create a work honoring the late Starr, who passed away on May 26, 2019. Take a look at the preliminary drawing of the work below and visit www.steveskipperstudio.com for more details.

238 days

January 11, 1990: DeQuan Menzie was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 11, 1990: Gene Stallings was introduced as the new football coach at Alabama before a packed audience of media, former players and well-wishers. Former stars Bart Starr and Lee Roy Jordan participated in the press conference and urged all Crimson Tide fans to rally behind Stallings and the Alabama program.

“It was tough. It really was. I made the decision to do it because the score was [tied] and we were tired on defense and weren't doing a great job of getting them stopped and felt like if we didn't do something or take a chance to change the momentum of the game that we wouldn't have a chance to win.”

– Nick Saban on his decision to call for an on-side kick against Clemson during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

