Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 11, 2020

Sports Illustrated

Joey Blackwell

Today is ... National Milk Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Gymnastics: Alabama 196.025, Auburn 196.625

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama track and field finished the UAB Blazer Invitational with a total of seven event victories.
  • Alabama men's tennis won six of its eight doubles matches to start off Day One in the Alabama Spring Shootout:
  • Alabama rowing is hosting its inaugural Junior Day on Monday, Feb. 17 and is open to all high school juniors. The event is intended to give rising seniors an opportunity to learn more about the life and rigors of training involved in being a Division I rower at the University of Alabama.
  • The family of former Alabama and Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr is commissioning Steve Skipper to create a work honoring the late Starr, who passed away on May 26, 2019. Take a look at the  preliminary drawing of the work below and visit www.steveskipperstudio.com for more details.
0b562d9c-3dc2-4e34-a35e-07088b84895e_h
Steve Skipper Studio

Countdown to the Crimson Tide 2020 opener:

238 days

On this day in Crimson Tide history:

January 11, 1990: DeQuan Menzie was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 11, 1990: Gene Stallings was introduced as the new football coach at Alabama before a packed audience of media, former players and well-wishers. Former stars Bart Starr and Lee Roy Jordan participated in the press conference and urged all Crimson Tide fans to rally behind Stallings and the Alabama program.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It was tough. It really was. I made the decision to do it because the score was [tied] and we were tired on defense and weren't doing a great job of getting them stopped and felt like if we didn't do something or take a chance to change the momentum of the game that we wouldn't have a chance to win.” 

– Nick Saban on his decision to call for an on-side kick against Clemson during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

We'll leave you with this ... 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Gymnastics Opens Season with Loss at Auburn

Tight meet goes down to final rotation, with Crimson Tide struggling on balance beam in 196.625-196.025 defeat

UA_Athletics

Just A Minute: Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin in the SEC West too? Oh Boy!

To quote Spaceballs, we're about to go from light speed to ludicrous speed when it comes to the entertainment value of the SEC West

Christopher Walsh

2020 In-State Linebacker Clark Griffin Will Join Alabama as Invited Walk-On

Alabama fills another walk-on spot with Birmingham-area linebacker Clark Griffin

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Most Improved Position Group in 2020? That's Easy, the Defensive Line

Alabama could have a very deep rotation with a dozen players contributing up front next season

Christopher Walsh

Believe It Or Not, Alabama Basketball Just Set a New Program Record

Over its recent 6-2 stretch, the Crimson Tide have set a new school record concerning offensive success

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Gymnastics Hopes to Make Big Statement With Season Opener at Auburn

Crimson Tide is gearing up for its first meet of 2020, when it visits Auburn on Friday night

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Women’s Basketball Can't Topple No. 14 Kentucky, 81-71

Juniors Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland both scored 15 points for the Crimson Tide

Allie Wright

All Things Bama Podcast: Former Alabama Linebacker Cory Reamer and Crimson Tide Hoops Update

Former UA linebacker Cory Reamer and Joey Blackwell join the show

Tyler Martin

Tide in Transition: Alabama’s Wide Receivers will have a Different Look in 2020

Crimson Tide receivers will be focussed on what's next, instead of trying to avoid a drop-off in 2020

Christopher Walsh