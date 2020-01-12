Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 12, 2020

Today is ... National Kiss A Ginger Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

Swimming and Diving: Alabama 180, Florida State 120 (Women), Alabama 156, Florida State 138 (Men)

BamaCentral Daily Video

Video forthcoming.

Did you notice?

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry threw a touchdown pass last night for the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the NFL playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans would move on to defeat the Ravens 28-12, and Henry would finish his day with 195 yards in 30 rushing attempts, with his only touchdown being his lone passing touchdown in the third quarter.

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron had some kind words for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa regarding the junior's decision to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft: "I think he's one of the best college football players ever," Orgeron said. "He changed the way we doing things in the SEC—he's one of 'em. He's a pioneer. He has a great family. I remember two years ago when we played them and my first recollection in his first pass—it was the quickest release I had seen in 35 years of football. Now you can practice it, but boy I'll tell you, to see it is something else. A tremendous competitor. Always handles himself with first class. I can't say that I'm sorry that he's not coming back. I'm not going to say that but he's meant a lot for football. I think he's going to be a tremendous pro. I hope he stays healthy and has a great year. You know, for his family to move from Hawaii to the United States and to have the success that they have, I think it's a great story."

The Alabama swimming and diving teams swept Florida State in in Tallahassee during the Crimson Tide’s first dual meet of the new year. After winning both relays and eight individual events, including going 1-2-3 in the 50 and 100 freestyles, the Alabama women came away with a 180-120 win. The men also opened and closed the meet with relay wins, posting nine individual wins in between to beat the Seminoles 156-138. Sophomores Kensey McMahon and Rhyan White led the women’s team with three individual wins each, while sophomore Nico Hernandez-Tome, senior Zane Waddell and freshman Derek Maas each won a pair of individual events. “We had a good day," Crimson Tide coach Coley Stickels said.

Alabama tennis wrapped up its second day of the Alabama Spring Shootout on Saturday, winning 2-of-4 doubles matches and 7-of-8 singles matches against both South Alabama and No. 4 North Carolina. In the first round of singles, the Crimson Tide won 4-of-5 matches and then moved on to go a perfect 3-for-3 in the second round. Alabama will finish its tournament today beginning at 10 a.m. in Tuscaloosa.

Former Crimson Tide guard Collin Sexton had another great showing for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Denver Nuggets, registering 25 points, three rebounds and one assist in the 111-103 victory for the Cavaliers. Sexton currently ranks 39th in the NBA in points per game with 18.5.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener:

237 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.

January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.”

– Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who died on this date in 2018. He was 89.

We'll leave you with this ...