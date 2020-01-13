Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 13, 2020

Today is … National Rubber Ducky Day

Crimson Tide results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 75, Auburn 48

Did you notice?

Alabama men's tennis completed its third and final day of the Alabama Spring Shootout Sunday afternoon in Tuscaloosa against North Carolina and South Alabama. The Crimson Tide ended the day winning three of the four doubles matches and eight of the nine singles matches. Seniors Zhe Zhou and Alexey Nesterov were named the co-champions of the Crimson Singles portion of the tournament, with both players going 2-0 in their respective matches. The Tarheels' Mac Kiger and Josh Peck were named the champions of the Crimson Doubles portion of the tournament.

Crimson Tide softball hosted its first practice of the spring semester Sunday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming season. Alabama opens its season in the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Florida, against Florida State and North Carolina on Feb. 7. For more information as well as a gallery of photos from the event, visit Christopher Walsh's coverage here.

Former Alabama/current L.A. Clippers power forward JaMychal Green delivered a massive block against the Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant. Grant does not see much action off of the bench for the Clippers but made the most of his opportunity Sunday night. The Clippers would lose to the Nuggets 114-104.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

236 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 13, 1923: Wallace Wade was introduced as Alabama's new football coach by President George Denny and Wade's former employer, Vanderbilt head coach Dan McGugin. At the ceremony, the freshman football team, represented by manager Bob Ervin, presented line coach Hank Crisp with a gold watch, a special memento of appreciation. Coach Crisp showed his appreciation by telling the freshmen spring football will begin January 22. – Bryant Museum

January 13, 1974: The Atlanta Touchdown Club announced quarterback Gary Rutledge and offensive guard Buddy Brown had been selected as the SEC's back and lineman of the year for the 1973 season.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“What I try to do is get the very best out of every boy who becomes a member of the Crimson Tide team. I try to impress upon boys that I am fair and square with them; I never try to appeal to their sentiment, I never ask a boy to try to win a game for my sake, but on the other hand put him on his mettle to do his level best, and failing he feels the discomfort of not having done his duty, measuring up to the best that is in him. A coach gets or fails to get results on account of his ability to handle boys; he must inspire them with confidence and enthusiasm, which is far more important than his technical training.”

– Wallace Wade, quote in a 1927 column in the Birmingham News-Age Herald.

