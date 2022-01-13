Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Sticker Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Alabama outside linebacker Christopher Allen signed with an agent, signifying his departure to the NFL.

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis announced his decision to declare for this year’s NFL Draft. The decision comes as no surprise as the team captain accepted an invitation to this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl last month.

Alabama walk-on quarterbacks Braxton Barker and Stone Hollenbach entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke about his time with Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard while they were both at Alabama during the 2016 season. The Eagles will play the Buccaneers on Sunday at noon CT in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry looked good while taking part in non-padded drills during the Tennessee Titans’ practice on Wednesday. Henry hasn’t played for the Titans since suffering a foot injury during an Oct. 31 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee has a bye the weekend as it earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Trevon Diggs was not listed on the Dallas Cowboy’s injury report for Sunday’s playoff game against the San Fransico 49ers. The former Alabama cornerback missed the Cowboys’ final regular-season game with an illness.

Former Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore showed no signs of limitation during Wednesday’s practice with the New England Patriots. Barmore was carted off the field during the Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend. New England will play at Buffalo on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CT in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The Auburn basketball team had a bit of fun at Alabama’s expense as they mockingly struck the Crimson Crane pose following the Tigers’ 81-77 victory in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. Devan Cambridge posted a photo on Instagram, commenting “Takes 2 L’s to spell Roll Tide.” Alabama will travel to Auburn on February 1 for the second of two regular-season matchups this year.

Crimson Tide freshman offensive lineman JC Latham responded to Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s harsh comments on Alabama.

January 13, 1923: Wallace Wade was introduced as Alabama's new football coach by President George Denny and Wade's former employer, Vanderbilt head coach Dan McGugin. At the ceremony, the freshman football team, represented by manager Bob Ervin, presented line coach Hank Crisp with a gold watch, a special memento of appreciation. Coach Crisp showed his appreciation by telling the freshmen spring football was set to begin in nine days.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“What I try to do is get the very best out of every boy who becomes a member of the Crimson Tide team. I try to impress upon boys that I am fair and square with them; I never try to appeal to their sentiment, I never ask a boy to try to win a game for my sake, but on the other hand put him on his mettle to do his level best, and failing he feels the discomfort of not having done his duty, measuring up to the best that is in him. A coach gets or fails to get results on account of his ability to handle boys; he must inspire them with confidence and enthusiasm, which is far more important than his technical training.” – Wallace Wade, quote in a 1927 column in the Birmingham News-Age Herald.

We'll leave you with this...

Injured basketball guard Nimari Burnett posted a video of himself taking shots inside Alabama basketball’s practice gym Wednesday. The Texas Tech transfer is out for the season after suffering a significant knee injury in September.