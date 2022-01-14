Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral Headlines



Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at Blazer Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Ole Miss 86, Alabama 56

Did you notice?

Two of Alabama basketball's 2022 commits, Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller, were named to the Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team as two of the top 25 high school players in the country.

The Alabama Athletic department is 11th in the Learfield Directors' Cup Fall Standings. The award is given to the best NCAA Division I program in the country based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.

We're less than a month away from Alabama softball season.

Alabama golf alum Michael Thompson is tied for fourth at -7 after one round at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.

January 14, 2013: Eddie Lacy appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline "Rule Tide: Alabama Dynasty Reborn" after Alabama's 42-14 win over Notre Dame in the BCS National Championship giving the Crimson Tide back to back titles and their third in four years.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

Jan. 14: "His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear." -- Joe Namath

