Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Bagel Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at Vulcan Invite, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day

Swimming & Diving vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 am CT Video Streaming

Men's Tennis vs Mercer, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT

Men's Basketball at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Men's Tennis vs Samford, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

There are two former Alabama golfers among the top five at the Sony Open after the second round. Michael Thompson is fourth at -10, and Davis Riley is T5 at -9.

Alabama Hockey beat UAH 13-4 in Pelham.

Alabama baseball's recruiting class is ranked in the top 20 by every major baseball recruiting outlet.

Trevon Diggs was named to the NFL's First-Team All-Pro Defense.

Najee Harris, Mac Jones and Jaylen Waddle were all named finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year.

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.

January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this...