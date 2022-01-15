Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 15, 2022
Today is... National Bagel Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- All Things Bama Podcast: Takeaways from 2021 Football Season Plus How Quickly Will Alabama Basketball Get Out of Its Slump?
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country at Vulcan Invite, Indoor Track & Field, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day
- Swimming & Diving vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 am CT Video Streaming
- Men's Tennis vs Mercer, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT
- Men's Basketball at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Men's Tennis vs Samford, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
- Alabama track and field began the indoor season with five individual wins and 20 top-three finishes, as well as two school records, a facility record and two new meet standards.
Did you notice?
- There are two former Alabama golfers among the top five at the Sony Open after the second round. Michael Thompson is fourth at -10, and Davis Riley is T5 at -9.
- Alabama Hockey beat UAH 13-4 in Pelham.
- Alabama baseball's recruiting class is ranked in the top 20 by every major baseball recruiting outlet.
Trevon Diggs was named to the NFL's First-Team All-Pro Defense.
- Najee Harris, Mac Jones and Jaylen Waddle were all named finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.
January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.
January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr