Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 16, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Basketball vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+
- Gymnastics at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 2 pm CT, ABC
Crimson Tide Results
- Track and Field: The Crimson Tide swept the podium in the women’s 60 meters and took the top-two spots in men’s 4x400-meter relay, with Amari Brown posting a trio of top-three finishes on the day.
- Men's Swimming and Diving: Auburn 152, Alabama 148
- Women's Swimming and Diving: Alabama 161, Auburn 138
- Men's Tennis: Alabama 6, Mercer 1. Alabama 5, Samford 2
- Men's Basketball: Mississippi State 78, No. 24 Alabama 76
- The Alabama men's tennis team picked up two wins on Saturday over Mercer and Samford.
- Alabama’s women swimming won 13 of 16 events against Auburn, including the opening relay, 10 individual races and both diving events, while the Tide men won nine events, including both relays, six individual races and a diving event including three individual wins from Olympian Rhyan White.
- Amari Brown had three podium finishes for Alabama track at the Vulcan Invitational.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
January 16, 1990: All-American linebacker Keith McCants declared he was entering the NFL draft in April and would not be back for his senior year. McCants' announcement ended a season-long speculation that he would not return for his senior year.
January 16, 1995: Jonathan Allen was born in Anniston, Ala.
January 16, 2007: Nick Saban made one of his final additions for his first coaching staff at Alabama, adding the man who would be the position coach for two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram Jr. and Derrick Henry. Burton Burns was hired from Clemson to be the Crimson Tide’s running backs coach and associate head coach.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Lee Roy was the best college linebacker, bar none. He would have made every tackle on every play if they had stayed in bounds.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Lee Roy Jordan, who played in Super Bowl VI on this date in 1972, a 24-3 victory for the Cowboys over the Dolphins.