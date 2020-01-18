Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 18, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Winnie the Pooh Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

Gymnastics: No. 1 Oklahoma 198.250, No. 9 Alabama 197.400

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama track and field finished its Friday at the Samford nvitational with 10 individual event wins and two relay wins. The Crimson Tide also posted a grand total of 29 top-three finishes at the meet. To view a full list of the final results, click here.
011720_MWTR_SamfordInvite_RS1004
Alabama Athletics
  • Former Alabama forward Donta Hall, who graduated following last season, registered another double-double in the NBA G League. Hall plays for the Grand Rapids Drive, the G League team for the Detroit Pistons. In his double-double, Hall recored 18 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals.
  • On a fun note regarding basketball, the Alabama men's basketball managers amateur team is now on a three-game win streak, beating the managers of Kentucky, Auburn and now Missouri. The managing staff of the Crimson Tide travel with the program and play against opposing training staffs in the SEC while on their trips and are a lot of fun to keep track of.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

231 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 18, 1908: John “Hurri” Cain was born in Montgomery. During the 1930 national championship season, when Alabama was a perfect 10-0 and outscored the opposition 273-13, the sophomore wasn’t just a key player but the only non-senior starter.

January 18, 1962: UPI sports editor Leo Peterson presented Paul Bryant with the national championship trophy at a dinner hosted by the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce at the Stafford Hotel.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“John Cain is the best football player I have ever seen on a football field.” 

—Alabama line coach and 1924 All-American center Clyde “Shorty” Propst

We’ll leave you with this … 

