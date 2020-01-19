Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 19, 2020

Today is … National Popcorn Day

Men's Basketball: Alabama 88, Missouri 74

Alabama men's tennis started off its spring season right, going 2-0 on its opening day. The Crimson Tide first defeated UAB 6-1 before moving on to take down Chattanooga with the same 6-1 score. The Crimson Tide won an impressive 11 of its 12 singles matches.

Alabama swim and dive soundly defeated Montevallo in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, defeating the Falcons 149-13. Senior Zane Waddell posted the best performance of the day for the Crimson Tide, winning gold in both the 100 L Free and the 100 L Back with a total meet score of 18. Combined between both men's and women's teams, Alabama moves to 7-5 on the season.

Four-star Alabama men's basketball 2020 commitment Keon Ambrose-Hylton of Andrews Osborne Academy in Toronto, Ontario, had an excellent game against Hillcrest Prep. Ambrose-Hylton recorded 17 points and 20 rebounds in the victory, which are incredible numbers that would be a great contributor to Nate Oats' offense should the commit choose to ultimately sign with the Crimson Tide.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 19, 1945: Alabama star player Harry Gilmer, who was not registered at the Capstone for the quarter, told the Crimson White that he might return to play for the Crimson Tide in the fall. With World War II still being fought, he was working in a war plant in the Magic City. – Bryant Museum

January 19, 2013: Alabama celebrated its third BCS National Championship in four years with a parade down University Boulevard and speeches on the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium. No one knew it at the time, but it was Mal Moore's final public appearance as Alabama's athletic director.

"I don't know what else can be said about Coach Saban that hasn't already been said or written. He is the best coach, in my opinion, in the United States. Thank God he's on our side." – Mal Moore during the national championship celebration on this date in 2013.

