Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 19, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Popcorn Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 88, Missouri 74

  • Alabama men's tennis started off its spring season right, going 2-0 on its opening day. The Crimson Tide first defeated UAB 6-1 before moving on to take down Chattanooga with the same 6-1 score. The Crimson Tide won an impressive 11 of its 12 singles matches.
011820_MTN_GschwendtnerJe_UAB_1016
Alabama Athletics
  • Alabama swim and dive soundly defeated Montevallo in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, defeating the Falcons 149-13. Senior Zane Waddell posted the best performance of the day for the Crimson Tide, winning gold in both the 100 L Free and the 100 L Back with a total meet score of 18. Combined between both men's and women's teams, Alabama moves to 7-5 on the season.
Screen Shot 2020-01-18 at 9.02.09 PM
Alabama Athletics
  • Four-star Alabama men's basketball 2020 commitment Keon Ambrose-Hylton of Andrews Osborne Academy in Toronto, Ontario, had an excellent game against Hillcrest Prep. Ambrose-Hylton recorded 17 points and 20 rebounds in the victory, which are incredible numbers that would be a great contributor to Nate Oats' offense should the commit choose to ultimately sign with the Crimson Tide.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

230 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 19, 1945: Alabama star player Harry Gilmer, who was not registered at the Capstone for the quarter, told the Crimson White that he might return to play for the Crimson Tide in the fall. With World War II still being fought, he was working in a war plant in the Magic City. – Bryant Museum

January 19, 2013: Alabama celebrated its third BCS National Championship in four years with a parade down University Boulevard and speeches on the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium. No one knew it at the time, but it was Mal Moore's final public appearance as Alabama's athletic director.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't know what else can be said about Coach Saban that hasn't already been said or written. He is the best coach, in my opinion, in the United States. Thank God he's on our side."  – Mal Moore during the national championship celebration on this date in 2013.

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

Live updates and analysis from Coleman Coliseum as the Crimson Tide clash with the Tigers

Tyler Martin

Christopher Walsh

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 88, Missouri 74

Check out the latest edition of Courtside, where Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's victory over the Tigers

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball Overcomes Perfect Day At the Free-Throw Line From Missouri

Missouri set a SEC record for consecutive makes at the charity stripe in 88-74 loss to Alabama

Tyler Martin

Cuonzo Martin Leaves Coleman Coliseum Impressed by Alabama’s Guards

The Missouri coach spoke to the media regarding Alabama following his team's 88-74 loss Saturday

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball Pulls Away in Final Minutes, Defeats Missouri 88-74

Five double-digit scorers for the Crimson Tide propelled the team to its second victory in four days

Joey Blackwell

Top Prospect McKinnley Jackson Will Take Unofficial Visit to Alabama Today

The four-star defensive tackle tells SI All-American he will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 18, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Gymnastics Falls to No. 1 Oklahoma, 198.250-197.400

The Crimson Tide’s total is the third highest in the nation for this season

Allie Wright

New York Giants Hire Burton Burns as Running Backs Coach

Burns served as running backs coach for Nick Saban at Alabama from 2007-2017

Joey Blackwell

Four-star Center Sedrick Van Pran Headlines Official Visitors In Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Van Pran plus two others will be in town this weekend on official visits

Tyler Martin

