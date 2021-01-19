Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 19, 2021

Today is … National Quark Day

Men's Basketball: No. 16/18 Alabama at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

In case you missed it: Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Named Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year

According to Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats, Nick Saban has helped him recruit a time or two:

Just a casual reminder that Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard went a perfect 98-for-98 this season:

While he won't be able to actually play during the game due to surgery on his formerly dislocated finger, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith accepted his invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl:

While the episode has already aired, you can still watch SEC Network's SEC Inside: CFP National Championship on-demand on ESPN.com recapping Alabama's win over Ohio State:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 19, 1945: Alabama star player Harry Gilmer, who was not registered at the Capstone for the quarter, told the Crimson White that he might return to play for the Crimson Tide in the fall. With World War II still being fought, he was working in a war plant in the Magic City. – Bryant Museum

January 19, 2013: Alabama celebrated its third BCS National Championship in four years with a parade down University Boulevard and speeches on the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium. No one knew it at the time, but it was Mal Moore's final public speech as Alabama's athletic director.

"I don't know what else can be said about Coach Saban that hasn't already been said or written. He is the best coach, in my opinion, in the United States. Thank God he's on our side." – Mal Moore during the national championship celebration on this date in 2013.

