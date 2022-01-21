Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Disc Jockey Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at Samford Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day

Gymnastics vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 pm CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Arkansas 99, Alabama 71

Did you notice?

Jordan Battle announced earlier this week for his senior season which will be a huge boost for the Crimson Tide. And according to PFF, Battle hasn't given up a touchdown in coverage since 2020.

Alabama golf alum Lee Hodges is leading the field at the American Express after the first round at -10 as he shot a 62 on Thursday. Hodges is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour.

Herb Jones had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Pelicans 102-91 win over the Knicks.

January 21, 1961: Phil Cutchin was promoted to assistant head coach, filling the spot held during the 1960 season by Jerry Claiborne, who was hired to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.

January 21, 2012: Rain and storms didn’t deter an estimated 32,000 fans from attending the Crimson Tide’s 2011 national championship celebration inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also in the wake of the deadly tornados that hit the state, and devastated parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham on April 27.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“We went through a lot last year, from the tornado, lost a teammate and lost a teammate’s loved one, it was big for us. We needed to bring it back to Tuscaloosa and bring back some hope to the town.” – Alabama running back Trent Richardson at the national championship celebration for the 2011 Crimson Tide.

