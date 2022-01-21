Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Disc Jockey Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Samford Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., All-Day
  • Gymnastics vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 pm CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Arkansas 99, Alabama 71

Did you notice?

  • Jordan Battle announced earlier this week for his senior season which will be a huge boost for the Crimson Tide. And according to PFF, Battle hasn't given up a touchdown in coverage since 2020. 
  • Alabama golf alum Lee Hodges is leading the field at the American Express after the first round at -10 as he shot a 62 on Thursday. Hodges is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour. 
  • Herb Jones had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Pelicans 102-91 win over the Knicks. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

January 21, 1961: Phil Cutchin was promoted to assistant head coach, filling the spot held during the 1960 season by Jerry Claiborne, who was hired to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.

January 21, 2012: Rain and storms didn’t deter an estimated 32,000 fans from attending the Crimson Tide’s 2011 national championship celebration inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also in the wake of the deadly tornados that hit the state, and devastated parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham on April 27.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“We went through a lot last year, from the tornado, lost a teammate and lost a teammate’s loved one, it was big for us. We needed to bring it back to Tuscaloosa and bring back some hope to the town.” – Alabama running back Trent Richardson at the national championship celebration for the 2011 Crimson Tide.

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama commemorative issue. Jan. 21, 2016, Derrick Henry
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 21, 2022

just now
012022_WBB_MingoYoungJa_Arkansas_JH7597
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Routed by Arkansas, 99-71

1 hour ago
Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

9 hours ago
Bailey Dowling (7) soft aub vs ala 20210312 _SAL6592 edited
All Things Bama

Patrick Murphy Provides Positive Injury Report on Slugger Bailey Dowling

9 hours ago
parker
Recruiting

Alabama Target Tomarrion Parker Hopes to Visit Tuscaloosa Soon

10 hours ago
Tommy Brown, Alabama spring practice, April 13, 2021
All Things Bama

Former Alabama OL Tommy Brown Transferring to Colorado

11 hours ago
1943 Orange Bowl game program: Alabama vs. Boston College
History

Throwback Thursday: 1943 Orange Bowl, Alabama vs. Boston College

13 hours ago
Derrick Henry against the Patriots
Bama/NFL

Everything Derrick Henry Said As Titans Gear Up For Playoffs

14 hours ago