Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Today is ... National Spaghetti Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Swimming & Diving: Alabama Posts Three Individual Top-10 Finishes on Day One of the Tennessee Diving Invitational

Did you notice?

On the night that he broke the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie rushing yards record, Najee Harris recorded this impressive run:

Speaking of Harris, check out these stats from the first-year running back's night against the Cleveland Browns (especially his yards after contact):

With 11 points, five rebounds and an assist, Herb Jones had a decent night for the New Orleans Pelicans, including this coast-to-coast highlight:

And Derrick Henry might be making his triumphant return to practice with the Tennessee Titans just in time for the playoffs:

January 4, 1926: The Alabama football team was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by celebrating fans and scores of telegrams from all over the South after defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl, 20-19. Among the messages was one from Tennessee governor Austin Peay: "I join with the people of Tennessee in hearty congratulations on the great victory won by the football team of the University of Alabama." – Bryant Museum

January 4, 1994: Derrick Henry was born in Yulee, Fla.

January 4, 1999: Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think everybody should take the attitude that we're working to be a champion, that we want to be a champion in everything that we do. Every choice, every decision, everything that we do every day, we want to be a champion.” — Nick Saban during his introductory press conference at Alabama on this date in 2007.

We'll leave you with this ...