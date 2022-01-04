Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 4, 2022
Today is ... National Spaghetti Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Seven Players of the Week Following Win over Cincinnati in CFP Semifinal
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Swimming & Diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day
Crimson Tide Results
Swimming & Diving: Alabama Posts Three Individual Top-10 Finishes on Day One of the Tennessee Diving Invitational
Did you notice?
- On the night that he broke the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie rushing yards record, Najee Harris recorded this impressive run:
- Speaking of Harris, check out these stats from the first-year running back's night against the Cleveland Browns (especially his yards after contact):
- With 11 points, five rebounds and an assist, Herb Jones had a decent night for the New Orleans Pelicans, including this coast-to-coast highlight:
- And Derrick Henry might be making his triumphant return to practice with the Tennessee Titans just in time for the playoffs:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 4, 1926: The Alabama football team was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by celebrating fans and scores of telegrams from all over the South after defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl, 20-19. Among the messages was one from Tennessee governor Austin Peay: "I join with the people of Tennessee in hearty congratulations on the great victory won by the football team of the University of Alabama." – Bryant Museum
January 4, 1994: Derrick Henry was born in Yulee, Fla.
January 4, 1999: Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, Ga.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think everybody should take the attitude that we're working to be a champion, that we want to be a champion in everything that we do. Every choice, every decision, everything that we do every day, we want to be a champion.” — Nick Saban during his introductory press conference at Alabama on this date in 2007.