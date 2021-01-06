All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Cuddle Up Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 86, Florida 71

  • Alabama men’s basketball rolled over the Florida Gators, 86-71, Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum, improving to 3-0 to start Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 1986-87. The Crimson Tide claimed its fourth straight victory and fifth win over its last six games to improve to 8-3 overall, while Florida drops to 5-2 (2-1, SEC).

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • In support of The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s Go Teach initiative, the CFP and Dr Pepper announced on Tuesday the recipients of this year’s tuition assistance — a collective effort to award $1.5 million in tuition over the next six years to support student athletes looking to become teachers. Among those athletes was Ariyah Copeland, senior forward for Alabama women's basketball. Copeland will be receiving a $20,000 tuition grant courtesy of the initiative.
Ariyah Copeland
  • JaMychal Green had himself a night for the Denver Nuggets:
  • The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up in Crimson and White to honor DeVonta Smith, Alabama's third Heisman Trophy winner and the first wide receiver to win the honor since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 6, 1962: After Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his first national championship and was named coach of the year, it’s reported that university president Dr. Frank Rose will propose that his salary be increased to $18,000 annually. Bryant would also have his contract extended through the 1971 season. Dr. Rose noted, "Coach Bryant is not only a great football strategist, but he insists on scholarship from his athletes. The football team has a higher grade point average than the rest of the male student body."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 6, 2021

ASWA logo
ASWA

ASWA Announces 2020 Linemen/Backs of the Year

010521_MBB_Team_Florida_JH8961
All Things Bama

Bama Central Courtside: Alabama 86, Florida 71

Nick Saban congratulates the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner
All Things Bama

Everything DeVonta Smith Said After Winning the Heisman Trophy and Reaction

010521_MBB_BrunerJo_Florida_JH2232
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Hammers Florida, 86-71

Bryce Young at Arkansas
All Things Bama

Odds to Win 2021 Heisman Trophy

010521_MFB_SmithDe_Heisman_KG0224
All Things Bama

With Clutch Consistency, DeVonta Smith will Never be Overlooked Again

010521_MFB_SmithDe_Heisman_KG0189
All Things Bama

Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith Wins Heisman Trophy

John Petty Jr.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Florida