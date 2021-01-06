Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 6, 2021

Today is … National Cuddle Up Day

Men's Basketball: Alabama 86, Florida 71

Alabama men’s basketball rolled over the Florida Gators, 86-71, Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum, improving to 3-0 to start Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 1986-87. The Crimson Tide claimed its fourth straight victory and fifth win over its last six games to improve to 8-3 overall, while Florida drops to 5-2 (2-1, SEC).

In support of The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s Go Teach initiative, the CFP and Dr Pepper announced on Tuesday the recipients of this year’s tuition assistance — a collective effort to award $1.5 million in tuition over the next six years to support student athletes looking to become teachers. Among those athletes was Ariyah Copeland, senior forward for Alabama women's basketball. Copeland will be receiving a $20,000 tuition grant courtesy of the initiative.

JaMychal Green had himself a night for the Denver Nuggets:

The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up in Crimson and White to honor DeVonta Smith, Alabama's third Heisman Trophy winner and the first wide receiver to win the honor since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 6, 1962: After Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his first national championship and was named coach of the year, it’s reported that university president Dr. Frank Rose will propose that his salary be increased to $18,000 annually. Bryant would also have his contract extended through the 1971 season. Dr. Rose noted, "Coach Bryant is not only a great football strategist, but he insists on scholarship from his athletes. The football team has a higher grade point average than the rest of the male student body."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

