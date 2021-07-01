Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 1, 2021

Today is … National Gingersnap Day

In case you missed it: Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford Announce Future Plans with Alabama

Prior to the news of Josh Primo formally declaring for the NBA Draft, Alabama coach Nate Oats offered his thoughts on Primo in the NBA:

Primo is also set to have a lot of workouts with teams in the near future:

Former Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher recalled his time with the Crimson Tide:

And track and field senior Champion Allison announced that he will be leaving Alabama for his final two years of eligibility:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

65 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 1, 1922: Don Whitmire, who became an All-American lineman at both Alabama and Navy, was born in Giles County, Tennessee.

July 1, 1964: Rumors were reported in newspapers throughout the state that Paul W. “Bear” Bryant is retiring as head coach and being replaced by his assistant head coach Gene Stallings. When asked to comment on the rumor, Bryant just smiled.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"All I know is that we went out there in two buses and we came back in one." — Former Texas A&M player and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings, upon being asked if Coach Bryant's first practices at Texas A&M were as tough as reported.

