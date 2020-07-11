Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 11, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … All American Pet Photo Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III bought a new ride:
  • For the fifth-consecutive year, Alabama Athletics led the SEC with the most student-athletes on the Spring Academic Honor Roll with 127 total athletes:
  • Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has some pretty impressive stats as a rookie in EA Sports' Madden 21:
  • After Day 2 of the Workday Charity Open, former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is tied for second place with an overall 10-under-par:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

56 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 11, 1956: Former Crimson Tide cheerleader Sela Ward was born in Meridian, Miss.

July 11, 1986: Athletic director and head coach Ray Perkins told reporters that Alabama football was set to officially open its new office building. The public would be invited to tour the building July 14. Originally, the football staff was supposed to move into the 66,000 square foot building in February, but delays in construction postponed the move.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“For Alabama to win another BCS championship." — Sela Ward’s character on "CSI: New York” when asked what she wishes for after seeing a shooting star.

We’ll leave you with this …

