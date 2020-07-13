Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 13, 2020

Bama Central
Did you notice?

  • Sports Illustrated confirmed on Sunday what Alabama fans have known for years: the University of Alabama is Linebacker U:
  • Alabama baseball's freshman infielder Myles Austin went deep for the Wisconsin Woodchucks:
  • Former Crimson Tide linebacker Xavier McKinney walked fans through his offseason routine:
  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas finished second overall at the Workday Charity Open with a final score of 19-under-par. Thomas was tied with Collin Morikawa at the end of the day, forcing the duo into a playoff, with Morikawa edging Thomas by one shot.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

54 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 13, 1966: At his annual mid-summer press gathering at Lake Martin, Paul “Bear” Bryant said "the biggest problem we'll have this year is battling fatheadness and the biggest thing we have going for us is confidence. Those little boogers don't think they can lose."

July 13, 1995: Tony Brown was born in Beaumont, Texas.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'm not talking to you. I'm talking to the ground." —Tony Brown on how he doesn’t trash-talk to receivers during practice. 

