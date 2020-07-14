Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 14, 2020

Today is … National Tape Measure Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs was featured on the latest edition of Hey Bama:

Alabama baseball freshman infielder Zane Denton drove in his first RBI of the summer season for the Willmar Stingers:

Mack Wilson appears to be staying in shape in preparation for the upcoming NFL season:

Former Crimson Tide soccer midfielder Merel van Dongen was seen training for the first time training with her new team, Atleti Madrid:

Former Alabama defensive coordinator and interim head coach for one game (a 2006 Independence Bowl loss to Oklahoma State) Joe Kines celebrated his 76th birthday on Monday. Here is an incredible clip that tells you everything you need to know about the old-school football coach:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

53 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 14, 1911: Riley Smith, the first Alabama selected in an NFL draft (second overall, 1936) was born in Carrolton, Miss.

July 14, 1990: Rolando McClain was born in Athens, Ala.

July 14, 1990: The Birmingham Post-Herald announced its Team of the Decade for the 1980s. Linebacker Cornelius Bennett was named Player of the Decade; with running back Bobby Humphrey getting the offensive award and Derrick Thomas the defensive honor. Gary Hollingsworth, who was still playing for the Crimson Tide, was named the best quarterback.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I signed because I wasn’t ready to quit playing ball. I just wanted to keep playing. I signed for $250 a game and a little bonus. We won the Eastern Division championship twice and the NFL championship once in the three years I played and the most I ever got was $350 a game. I made more money in the offseason.” — Riley Smith to the Professional Football Researchers’ Association in 1983.

We’ll leave you with this …