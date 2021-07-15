Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is … National Gummi Worm Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

51 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 15, 1952: He didn’t play for Alabama, but Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa.

July 15, 1972: Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced that their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know if I'll ever get tired of football. One time I thought I might. . . I was out there on the practice field wondering whether football had passed me by. Then I heard the Million Dollar Band playing over on the practice field. When they started playing 'Yea, Alabama,' I got goosebumps all over me. I looked out there and those young rascals in those crimson jerseys, and I just wanted to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach and contribute in some small way at my alma mater and be a part of the University of Alabama tradition." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant When asked if he would ever tire of coaching football.

We’ll leave you with this …

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
