Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 22, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Hammock Day

  • Alabama football began a video series on its Twitter page that will give a daily tour of the new Sports Science Center & Athletic Training Facility on campus:
  • Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley continued to prepare for the upcoming NFL season:
  • Former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall received his new number he'll be wearing with the Brooklyn Nets:
  • Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III reportedly agreed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a deal and is now expected to sign in the coming days:

46 days (tentative)

July 22, 1922: Alabama’s first All-American in 1915, Bully Van de Graaff was hired as an assistant football coach by Xen Scott. He also served as an ROTC instructor. — Bryant Museum

“It doesn't stand anywhere. It stands like it stands. We have two guys that are competing for the quarterback position. We're going to continue to manage those guys through fall camp. Neither guy has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in both of their abilities. It will be interesting to see who plays better in the game, because we feel like both guys have done a really good job and both guys are talented enough to be very, very successful quarterbacks for our team.” — Saban on the quarterback competition between AJ McCarron and Phillip Sims on this day in 2011. 

