Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 23, 2020

JaMychal Green finished with five points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the Los Angeles Clippers first scrimmage against the Orlando Magic.

Brothers, Trevon and Stefon Diggs, have been working out preparing for the upcoming NFL season and here is a glimpse of the workout from our friends at CowboyMaven:

Quinnen Williams' hearing date, for a possession of a weapon at an airport months ago, is still to be determined.

Alabama baseball picked up a 2021 commitment last night from Will Hodo, a pitcher from Wayne Academy in Waynesboro, Miss.

July 23, 1969: Don Hutson, Alabama's famed end of the 1930s, was named to the all-time college football team, as the sport began the celebration of its 100th year. Hutson was one of 11 players selected. — Bryant Museum

“When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when they visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best,” – Director of Athletics Greg Byrne during the dedication of the dining hall and nutrition center, and recruiting room as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facilities, on this date in 2018.

