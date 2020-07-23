Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 23, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Refreshment Day 

Did you notice?

  • JaMychal Green finished with five points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the Los Angeles Clippers first scrimmage against the Orlando Magic.
  • Brothers, Trevon and Stefon Diggs, have been working out preparing for the upcoming NFL season and here is a glimpse of the workout from our friends at CowboyMaven:
  • Quinnen Williams' hearing date, for a possession of a weapon at an airport months ago, is still to be determined.
  • Alabama baseball picked up a 2021 commitment last night from Will Hodo, a pitcher from Wayne Academy in Waynesboro, Miss.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

45 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 23, 1969: Don Hutson, Alabama's famed end of the 1930s, was named to the all-time college football team, as the sport began the celebration of its 100th year. Hutson was one of 11 players selected. — Bryant Museum

July 23, 2018: Alabama dedicated its latest facility, the dining hall and nutrition center as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facility. The state-of-the-art addition of 25,000 square feet cost approximately $15 million. The area where the players used to eat in the football building was converted into a recruiting room the size of a large football, and featured both major individual awards and recent national championship trophies. “When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when the visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best,” Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said during the dedication.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

“When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when they visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best,” – Director of Athletics Greg Byrne during the dedication of the dining hall and nutrition center, and recruiting room as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facilities, on this date in 2018.

We'll leave you with this ...

From Facemasks to Medical Masks: Jared and Jeremy Watson

The Watson twins have an interesting story, and they're not finished yet in realizing their childhood dreams

Kindal Moorehead Hired as Tennessee Assistant Strength Coach

Moorehead had served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for Alabama since 2010

Christopher Walsh

All Things CW: A Big Thank You to Phil Steele, Athlon and Lindy's

Alabama is putting together an epic offensive line class, athletes want to be involved in the NIL debate and Terrell Owens ran a 4.4? No, he didn't ...

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1995 Georgia

Non-offensive TD's By Bama Doomed 'Dogs

Crimson Tikes: Rubba Tubba

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

James Brockermeyer Believes Alabama Has Shot at Nation's Top Recruiting Class: “The Tide is Going to Keep Rolling”

The Lone Star State Standout joined the most recent episode of the All Things Bama Podcast

Crimson Tikes: Train Keeps a Rollin'

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

All Things Bama Podcast: Get to Know 2021 OL James Brockermeyer, Why He Chose Alabama

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor Alabama football James Brockermeyer

Four Crimson Tide Linemen Named to 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List

Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and LaBryan Ray join a list of 85 total candidates competing for this year's award

Alabama Players Sweep SI SEC Publishers Preseason Awards, but LSU Pair Head Top 10 List

Najee Harris, Dylan Moses and Jaylen Waddle named SEC preseason players of the year by Sports Illustrated's league publishers

