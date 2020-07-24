Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 24, 2020

Today is ... National Drive-Thru Day

From the Miami Dolphins SI site: "Tua Talks: I'd Say I'm Ready to Go" The former Alabama quarterback reported to the team on Tuesday.

Donta Hall is expected to join the Brooklyn Nets fully in Orlando on Friday per Brian Lewis of the NY Post.

Davis Riley is keeping the momentum going, shooting a 5-under par in the opening round of the Price Cutter Charity. One more Korn Ferry wins gets him automatic promotion to the PGA Tour.

The first round of the PGA Tour's 3M Open saw former Alabama golfers, Michael Thompson shoot 7-under par and Robbie Shelton shoot 3-under par.

A look at former Alabama players, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, in the Washington Football Team's new jerseys.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

44 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 24, 2013: Former Alabama football player Jeremy Elder died in Montgomery at the age of 25. He spent the 2007 season with the Crimson Tide, before transferring to Georgia Military College and Troy.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"You get one-on-one coverage every time. Then it's just a matter of whether you can hit the receiver.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he liked the wishbone offense

