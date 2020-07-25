Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 25, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Hire A Veteran Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters that teammate Josh Jacobs: “He can be a Hall of Fame-type player

• Former Alabama offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, now with the the Baltimore Ravens, was the victim of a domestic assault earlier this month, according to police in Baltimore. Police responded to an incident on July 13 in Reisterstown, Maryland, where Fluker told them that his girlfriend, Kimberly Davis, punched him in the nose during an argument over something that happened on social media. A witness confirmed the account. Davis told police that she poked Fluker in the nose but that she didn't intend to cause harm. She was arrested and charged with second-degree simple assault.

• Congrats to Alabama baseball commitment Camden Hayslip:

… and to Parker Picot:

• Meanwhile, there’s this about incoming freshman Crimson Tide golfer Michaela Morard, who hails from Huntsville:

• Michael Thompson shot a second-round 66 and tied with Richy Werenski for the lead at the 3M Open. Both were at -12 at the TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. The 35-year-old Thompson has one career PGA Tour victory. "The big thing is just try not to overpower the golf course, stay within myself, make good, comfortable swings," he said.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

42 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 25, 1930: With Wallace Wade having already made the decision to leave at the end of the season and become the head coach at Duke, Alabama announced it had hired Georgia associate coach Frank Thomas to be his replacement effective Jan. 1, 1931.

Wallace Wade hands a ball to his successor, Frank Thomas
Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Bingo — That’s a goodie!” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant describing big hits during his TV show

We’ll leave you with this …

