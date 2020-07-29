Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 29, 2020

Today is … National Lasagna Day

The NFL's list of Top 100 players continued, with numbers all the way through No. 11 being listed on Tuesday. Former Alabama free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was on today's list, coming in at No. 35:

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Julio Jones also made the list, fittingly coming in at No. 11:

Former Alabama golfer Michaela Morard, fresh off of her win at the Tennessee Women's Open last weekend, talks about the upcoming USGA Women's Amateur:

Former Alabama soccer standout Celia Jiménez Delgado recently made her 2020 season debut in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup. The OL Reign was knocked out of the quarterfinals, playing the Chicago Red Stars to a scoreless draw before falling 4-3 in kicks from the penalty mark. “I definitely think that the NWSL is the most competitive league in the world right now,” she said. “The speed of the game is one of the highest. Getting the experience with the game last year forced me to think faster and to develop that mentality of transitional play and thinking how I can be more dangerous than what I had been used to in other leagues. Maybe I had a little catching up to do when I first joined the team in Montana, but getting on the field against Houston has me confident that I’m ready to play at this level.”

Former Crimson Tide baseball left-handed pitcher Taylor Guilbeau was optioned to the Seattle Mariners Alternate Training Site:

• The Alabama men's tennis team had six members earn Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete status: Sam Fischer, Patrick Kaukovalta, Alexey Nesterov, Edson Ortiz, Jeremy Gschwendtner and Zhe Zhou. The Crimson Tide also earned ITA All-Academic Team recognition, which goes to programs with 3.20 cumulative team grade point average or better. The women's team also landed the team honor and had seven players earn the distinction: Moka Ito, Alba Cortina Pou, Sasha Gorchanyuk, Luca Fabian, Isabella Harvison, Jacqueline Pelletier and Ares Teixido.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

39 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 29, 1963: Otto Graham, coach of the College All-Stars who were preparing for a showdown with the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, was effusive in his praises of Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. "If I had 11 guys like Lee Roy Jordan, I'd beat Green Bay. I mean it. His attitude, determination and desire are unreal." The Packers, quarterbacked by Bart Starr, were 16-point favorites, but lost 20-17 in the College All-Star Football Classic.

July 29, 1981: CBS Sports and ABC Sports agreed to pay $264 million over four years for the television rights to NCAA regular—season games beginning in 1982. Teams were expected to receive approximately $1 million for an appearance on a nationally-televised football game in 1982, and about $1.2 million by 1985.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I'll put you through hell, but at the end of it all we'll be champions.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

