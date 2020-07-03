Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2020
Tyler Martin
- Nick Saban will make an appearance for the Black College Football Hall of Fame and speak on equality on July 15.
- The floor at Coleman Coliseum got a makeover, and, we have to say, it looks incredibly nice.
- How the two former Crimson Tide golfers, participating in the Rocket City Mortgage Classic this weekend, fared in Round 1:
- The Cleveland Browns released a hype video for Mack Wilson.
- Boise State eliminated its baseball and swimming and diving programs. More casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
64 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
July 3: “When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980