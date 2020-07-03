Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Chocolate Wafer Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Nick Saban will make an appearance for the Black College Football Hall of Fame and speak on equality on July 15.
  • The floor at Coleman Coliseum got a makeover, and, we have to say, it looks incredibly nice.
  • How the two former Crimson Tide golfers, participating in the Rocket City Mortgage Classic this weekend, fared in Round 1:
  • The Cleveland Browns released a hype video for Mack Wilson.
  • Boise State eliminated its baseball and swimming and diving programs. More casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

64 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

July 3: “When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980

We'll leave you with this ...

