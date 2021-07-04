Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 4, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is … Independence Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball pitcher Grayson Hitt continued to have a solid summer season for the Bethesda Big Train:
  • SEC Network reminded college football fans which wide receiver had one of the most impressive seasons in the game's history:
  • Offensive lineman Pierce Quick joined soccer midfielder Macy Clem, men's golfer Canon Claycomb and men's adapted basketball athlete Ryan Eliassen as a Barstool Athlete:
  • And former Crimson Tide men's basketball guard Josh Primo, who fully dedicated himself to the NBA Draft earlier this week, discussed the NBA Draft Combine:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

62 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 4, 1950: Five former Alabama players had been named as head coaches on the high school level. Doug Lockridge took over at Valley High; Bill Caden-head assumed the duties at Coffee High in Florence; Bill Abston was the new coach at Thomaston; Bob Cochran the new football, basketball, and baseball head coach at Sandersville, Ga., and Norwood Hodges was the new football and baseball coach at Albert G. Parrish in Selma.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Sacrifice. Work. Self-discipline. I teach these things, and my boys don't forget them when they leave." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant in the Navy
